Evan Gershkovich Free! National Press Club Statement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of

the National Press Club on the news that Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan

Gershkovich has been released from prison in Russia.

"We are overjoyed to hear the news that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan

Gershkovich has been released from prison in Russia and is on his way to be

reunited with his family.

"We cannot forget the horror and unjust behavior by the Russian who stole 16 months of Evan's life and work through kidnapping him and putting him through a sham trail. But we choose today to celebrate his freedom.



"Our thanks to the Wall Street Journal, which ran a remarkable campaign for Evan's

return, and especially to Editor Paul Beckett - an outstanding strategist and advocate for Evan throughout the long and often bleak process

"Thank you to The Washington Post (especially Jason Rezaian), Bowden College and the informal Friends of Evan who brought strength and skill to the field and were solid partners.

"And our deepest thanks and our best wishes to Evan's family - Ella, Mikheil and Danielle. We can only imagine their joy at having their brother and son home as he begins to recover from his ordeal.

"As part of its press freedom mission, the Club held about a dozen events for Evan

through the course of his time served -- including a 24-hour read-a-thon -- and

issued dozens of statements on every aspect of his case. In 2023, Evan was named

the Club's John Aubuchon honoree – our highest honor in Press Freedom. Evan was

always close to top of mind for us, as was his family, and we look forward to helping

him along as he reenters the world and makes the most of it again.

"In the end, the charges against Evan were without merit because there was no crime. He is a journalist and journalism is not a crime. He has, finally, prevailed through his inspiring determination."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional

organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major

journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and

worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, [email protected] for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club