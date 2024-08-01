CRWD Long-Term Shareholder Alert: Johnson Fistel LLP Investigates The Directors And Officers Of Crowdstrike For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP (), a shareholder rights law firm, announces it is investigating whether certain directors and officers of CrowdStrike Holdings, (NASDAQ: CRWD) breached their fiduciary duties to CRWD and its shareholders.



What can I do? If you are a current CrowdStrike shareholder, you may have claims that may be brought on behalf of the company against the directors and officers of CrowdStrike. If you wish to discuss this notice or your legal rights, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (...) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

If you have continuously owned CrowdStrike shares since November 29, 2023, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join:

What is this about? On July 30, 2024, a class action complaint was filed against CrowdStrike on behalf of shareholders who purchased their shares between November 29, 2023 and July 29, 2024 alleging that: (1) it instituted deficient controls in its procedures for updating Falcon and was not properly testing updates to Falcon before rolling them out to customers; (2) this inadequate software testing created a substantial risk that an update to Falcon could cause major outages for a significant number of CrowdStrike customers; and (3) such outages could pose, and ultimately created, substantial reputational harm and legal risk to the company.

Johnson Fistel LLP's investigation seeks to determine whether the senior officers or members of the board of directors harmed the company by breaching their fiduciary duties or otherwise violated securities laws in connection with the foregoing alleged conduct.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP : Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

... or ...