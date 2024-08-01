Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis And Treatment Market Size To Reach USD 6.30 Bn By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global cervical spondylosis diagnosis and treatment market size is calculated at USD 3.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 6.30 billion by 2032, growing at a solid CAGR of 6.7% between 2023 and 2032.
The global cervical spondylosis diagnosis and treatment market size is predicted to increase from USD 3.09 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 6.30 billion by 2032, according to a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.
Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market at a Glance
Cervical spondylosis is a disk degenerative disorder causing wear and tear, mostly affecting the geriatric population. The term“cervical” describes the seven stacked bones (vertebrae) of the neck. Cervical spondylosis is characterized by the deterioration and drying out of the disks, which results in the collapse and settling of the disk space and loss of height.
The patients experience pain and stiffness in the neck, restricting movement. Some may also experience headaches, tingling, and numbing sensations. Since the condition affects the skeletal muscles and the nerves, the diagnosis of cervical spondylosis includes X-rays, CT scans, MRIs , myelograms, and electromyography. The treatment of this condition includes pain relievers and physical therapy. The rising geriatric population and the increasing incidences of cervical spondylosis drive market growth.
Top Companies in the Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market
Novartis AG Merck & Co., Inc. Bayer AG Abbott Ortho Bracing Medtronic Stryker Corporation B. Braun Medical Aspen Medical Products, LLC
Rising Cases of Cervical Issues to Boost the Market's Growth
Cervical spondylosis is a natural age-related disease mainly affecting people over 65 years of age. Nearly 95% of people over 65 years of age suffer from cervical spondylosis. The prevalence of cervical spondylosis is not limited to the senior population. According to a study, over 25% of people develop cervical spondylosis with less than 40 years of age and approximately 50% of people develop cervical spondylosis over 40 years of age.
Additionally, the rise in sedentary lifestyles, like sitting in the same posture for a long time and a lack of physical exercise, triggers cervical spondylosis. All these factors necessitate effective diagnosis and treatment and act as drivers for market growth.
Limited Medications as a Restraint for Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market
Patients with cervical spondylosis are given NSAIDs like aspirin, ibuprofen, indomethacin, etc. for pain relief. Additionally, they can also be prescribed anti-inflammatory corticosteroids; muscle relaxants, which reduce muscle spasms; or antidepressants. All these medications are responsible for providing symptomatic relief. However, the treatment of the root cause of the disease is unavailable. This may limit the market's growth potential.
Deep Learning as an Opportunity for Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market
Recent advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), especially in the areas of deep learning (DL) and machine learning (ML), have significantly advanced the field of computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) and other medical diagnosis. The ability of ML and DL to handle and evaluate large datasets enhances the functionality and applicability of diagnostic algorithms and can also find their application in cervical spondylosis. Convolutional neural networks (CNN), a type of DL, can be helpful in imaging recognition and classification.
In April 2024, researchers from Beijing developed a CNN model, ResNet-34, to detect cervical spondylosis using a cervical spine radiograph. The results proved a 21.4% increase in accuracy compared to the conventional diagnostic method.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the cervical spondylosis diagnosis & treatment market. The increasing incidence and prevalence rates of the disease, sedentary lifestyles, state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and advanced research and development are the major drivers of the cervical spondylosis market. According to the WHO, approximately 16-17% of the population in the US is over 65 years of age and is projected to further increase to 20-22% by 2050. These factors augment the market growth in the North American region.
Asia Pacific is estimated to grow faster during the forecast period. China's healthcare system has improved significantly over the last two decades, with a high life expectancy and rising healthcare quality. According to a study, the prevalence of cervical spondylosis was found to be 13.76% among 3859 people aged 45-60 years. Also, the Japanese government's emphasis on quality healthcare, especially for the elderly, can boost market potential. The advanced research and development facilities, due to increased collaboration and funding, significantly benefit the region. The trust and awareness in using traditional medicines increases the scope of market growth.
Major Breakthroughs in the Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market
In December 2021, researchers at the Mayo Clinic announced their plans to investigate a protein-based adjunct therapy for cervical spondylotic myelopathy. The study expands upon a genetic mutation known as the Val66Met polymorphism in the brain-derived neurotropic factor gene. It is being evaluated in animal models to see if the therapy enhances function following spinal decompression surgery. In March 2024, researchers at Wangjing Hospital, Beijing, developed a robotic trainer to help young physicians learn the skills. The robot could train the physicians in rotation-traction manipulation techniques and also provide feedback on their performance.
Segmental Insights:
By Diagnosis
Neck X-rays dominated the cervical spondylosis diagnosis and treatment market. X-rays are the cheapest and most common tool for the indication of cervical spondylosis. An X-ray can reveal spinal abnormalities, such as bone spurs, which are indicative of cervical spondylosis.
A neck X-ray can also rule out less common but potentially more dangerous reasons for stiffness and pain in the neck, like tumors, cancer, infections, and fractures.
By Product Type
Medications dominated the cervical spondylosis diagnosis and treatment market with a 38% market share. Medications like NSAIDs are the common choice of treatment as they relieve both pain and inflammation.
The different drugs used for relieving pain include paracetamol, ibuprofen, naproxen, and aspirin. Other medications, like opioid pain relievers and muscle relaxants (cyclobenzaprine, carisoprodol), are used in cases of serious contraindications to NSAIDs.
By Distribution Channel
Hospital pharmacies dominated the cervical spondylosis diagnosis and treatment market with a 40% market share. Hospitals provide appropriate diagnosis and treatment facilities tailored to the patient's needs. Hospital pharmacies dispense medications on the advice of doctors or medical professionals, depending on the patient's condition.
Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market TOC | Table of Content
Executive Summary
Overview of the Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market Market Size and Forecast Key Trends and Developments Competitive Landscape
Introduction
Definition of Cervical Spondylosis Importance of Diagnosis and Treatment Market Dynamics
Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market Segments
By Diagnosis
Imaging Tests Neck X-ray MRI CT Myelography Nerve Function Tests Electromyography Nerve Conduction Study
By Product Type
Medications
Non-steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs Muscle Relaxants Antidepressants Pain Relievers Medical Devices
Cervical Collars Neck Traction Devices TENS Units Cervical Pillows Surgical Instruments
Spinal Implants Other Surgical Instruments
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies
By Geography
North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America
Cross-Segmentation Analysis
By Diagnosis and Product Type
Imaging Tests vs. Medications By Diagnosis and Distribution Channel
Neck X-ray and NSAIDs MRI and Muscle Relaxants CT Myelography and Antidepressants Nerve Function Tests and Pain Relievers Nerve Function Tests vs. Medical Devices
Electromyography and Cervical Collars Nerve Conduction Study and Neck Traction Devices Electromyography and TENS Units Nerve Conduction Study and Cervical Pillows Surgical Instruments and Spinal Implants Other Surgical Instruments
Imaging Tests vs. Hospital Pharmacies Nerve Function Tests vs. Retail Pharmacies Nerve Function Tests vs. Online Pharmacies By Product Type and Distribution Channel
Medications vs. Hospital Pharmacies
NSAIDs Muscle Relaxants Antidepressants Pain Relievers Medical Devices vs. Retail Pharmacies
Cervical Collars Neck Traction Devices TENS Units Cervical Pillows Surgical Instruments Medical Devices vs. Online Pharmacies
Cervical Collars Neck Traction Devices TENS Units Cervical Pillows Spinal Implants Other Surgical Instruments
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
Novartis AG Merck & Co. Inc. Bayer AG Abbott Ortho Bracing Medtronic Stryker Corporation B. Braun Medical Ltd. DJO, LLC Aspen Medical Products, LLC Market Share Analysis Recent Developments Strategic Initiatives
Go-to-Market Strategies (Selective Region)
Introduction to Go-to-Market Strategies
Overview of Go-to-Market Strategies Importance in the Cervical Spondylosis Market
Market Entry Strategies
Identifying Target Markets Assessing Market Needs and Gaps Regulatory Considerations
Product Positioning
Differentiation Strategies Value Proposition Development Competitive Positioning
Distribution Channel Strategies
Optimizing Hospital Pharmacy Channels Expanding Retail Pharmacy Presence Leveraging Online Pharmacies
Pricing Strategies
Pricing Models and Structures Competitive Pricing Analysis Value-Based Pricing
Promotion and Marketing Strategies
Advertising and Branding Campaigns Digital Marketing and Social Media Educational and Training Programs
Partnership and Collaboration Strategies
Strategic Alliances with Healthcare Providers Collaborations with Medical Device Manufacturers Partnerships with Pharmacies and Distributors
Sales and Customer Support Strategies
Sales Force Deployment and Management Customer Service and Support Initiatives Feedback and Improvement Mechanisms
Market Penetration and Expansion Plans
Regional Expansion Strategies New Product Introductions Market Penetration Techniques
Monitoring and Evaluation
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Market Feedback and Adaptation Success Metrics and Reporting
Future Trends and Adaptation Strategies
Emerging Market Trends Adapting to Market Changes Strategic Recommendations for Future Growth
Integration of AI in the Market
Introduction to AI Integration
Overview of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Relevance to Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment
AI in Diagnosis
Imaging and Diagnostics
AI-Powered Imaging Analysis (X-ray, MRI, CT Myelography) Enhanced Diagnostic Accuracy and Efficiency Nerve Function Tests
AI for Electromyography (EMG) Analysis AI for Nerve Conduction Studies (NCS)
AI in Treatment
AI-Driven Medication Management
Predictive Analytics for Drug Efficacy Personalized Treatment Plans AI in Medical Devices
Smart Cervical Collars and Traction Devices AI-Augmented TENS Units and Cervical Pillows AI in Surgical Instruments
AI-Assisted Spinal Implants and Surgical Planning Robotics and Automation in Surgery
AI in Distribution and Supply Chain
Optimizing Distribution Channels with AI
AI for Inventory Management Predictive Analytics for Demand Forecasting Enhancing Online Pharmacy Platforms
AI-Driven Personalized Recommendations Chatbots and Virtual Assistants for Customer Support
AI in Market Analysis and Strategy
AI for Market Research and Trends Analysis
Predictive Market Analytics Consumer Behavior Insights Strategic Decision Making with AI
Data-Driven Marketing Strategies Competitive Intelligence and Benchmarking
AI-Enabled Innovation and Future Trends
Emerging AI Technologies in Cervical Spondylosis Care Future Trends and Potential Impact AI Integration Challenges and Solutions
Regulatory and Ethical Considerations
Regulatory Framework for AI in Healthcare Ethical Issues and Data Privacy Concerns Compliance with Standards and Guidelines
Case Studies and Real-World Applications
Successful AI Implementations in Diagnosis and Treatment Lessons Learned and Best Practices
Conclusion and Recommendations
Summary of AI Impact Strategic Recommendations for AI Integration
Production and Consumption Data
Introduction to Production and Consumption Data
Overview of Production and Consumption Dynamics Importance in the Cervical Spondylosis Market
Production Data
Production by Segment
Medications Production Trends
Production Volume Major Manufacturers Medical Devices
Cervical Collars Neck Traction Devices TENS Units Cervical Pillows Surgical Instruments
Spinal Implants Other Surgical Instruments
Historical Trends Recent Developments Future Projections Regional Production Analysis
North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America
Consumption Data
Consumption by Segment
Medications Consumption Trends
Consumption Volume Key Markets Medical Devices
Cervical Collars Neck Traction Devices TENS Units Cervical Pillows Surgical Instruments
Spinal Implants Other Surgical Instruments
Historical Trends Recent Developments Future Projections Regional Consumption Analysis
North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America
Supply and Demand Analysis
Supply Chain Overview
Key Suppliers Supply Chain Dynamics Demand Analysis
Demand Drivers Market Demand Forecast
Market Balance
Production vs. Consumption
Balancing Production and Consumption Market Imbalances and Solutions
Conclusion
Summary of Key Findings Strategic Recommendations
Strategic Plannings
Opportunity Assessment
Market Opportunities
Emerging Trends Untapped Market Segments Technological Advancements Competitive Landscape
Key Competitors Market Gaps SWOT Analysis
Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
New Product Development
Market Needs and Requirements
Identifying Unmet Needs Customer Preferences and Feedback Innovation and R&D
Current Innovations Research and Development Focus Areas Product Lifecycle Management
Development Stages Launch Strategies Post-Launch Monitoring
Plan Finances/ROI Analysis
Financial Planning
Budgeting and Cost Management Investment Requirements ROI Analysis
Calculating Return on Investment Financial Metrics and KPIs Risk Management
Financial Risks and Mitigation Strategies
Supply Chain Intelligence/Streamline Operations
Supply Chain Overview
Key Suppliers and Partners Supply Chain Dynamics Streamlining Operations
Efficiency Improvements Cost Reduction Strategies Technology Integration
AI and Automation in Supply Chain Data Analytics and Insights
Cross-Border Intelligence
International Market Analysis
Key Markets and Regions Market Entry Strategies Regulatory and Compliance
International Regulations Compliance Strategies Cross-Border Partnerships
Strategic Alliances Distribution and Logistics
Business Model Innovation
Business Model Assessment
Current Business Models Opportunities for Innovation Innovation Strategies
New Revenue Streams Value Proposition Enhancement Implementation and Scaling
Strategies for Scaling Innovative Models Monitoring and Adapting
Blue Ocean vs. Red Ocean Strategies
Blue Ocean Strategy
Creating New Market Spaces Differentiation and Value Innovation Red Ocean Strategy
Competing in Existing Market Spaces Cost Leadership and Competitive Positioning Strategic Recommendations
Choosing the Right Strategy for Market Position Balancing Blue and Red Ocean Approaches
Market Trends and Opportunities
Emerging Trends Technological Advancements Market Opportunities and Challenges
Regulatory and Safety Guidelines
Regulatory Framework Safety Guidelines and Standards
Future Outlook and Forecast
Market Forecast (by Segment) Growth Drivers Challenges and Risks
Conclusion
Summary of Key Findings Recommendations
Appendix
Methodology References Glossary
About Us
Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.
