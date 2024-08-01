To Reach $15.30 Bn, Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Key Insights At A CAGR Of 5.5% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Compressed Air Equipment Statistics by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An air compressor is a mechanical device that is used to compress air from low pressure to high pressure. Compressed air can also be used to create nitrogen, clean up a specific area, aerate, and dry ingredients. Compressed air treatment equipment reduces rust and corrosion of surgical instruments brought on by contaminated air and helps hospital equipment operation more effective. Several operations, including manufacturing, pharmaceutical, medical, assembly, and others, use compressed air treatment equipment.

The Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Size was valued at $8.95 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample PDF:

Driving Demands:

The dryers segment has registered the highest compressed air treatment equipment market share in 2021. Dryers are essential pieces of equipment for treating compressed air and improving its quality as they are widely used to eliminate or significantly reduce the amount of moisture in compressed air. Growth in demand for compressed air treatment equipment from end-use industries such as chemical, automotive, paper, food & beverage, and medical drive the segment's market growth.

The food and beverage segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021. Demand for food is expected to increase, owing to rise in population around the globe. Moreover, compressed air is important for food packaging and processing. Compressed air treatment equipment are used for blow-off application, cutting, sorting, shaping, and cleaning. All such factors are projected to boost the growth of the food industry at a significant rate.

The compressed air treatment equipment market trends has recently seen numerous new technological developments. For instance, ELGi Equipment advanced in oil-free compressed air technology in April 2019 with the introduction of the AB "Always Better" air compressor series. Such innovations in compressed air treatment equipment technology have the potential to have a significant positive effect on the market's expansion in the ensuing years. This is anticipated to drive compressed air treatment equipment market growth.

Enquire Before Buying:

Top Impacting Factors:

The demand for the product during the anticipated time frame might be constrained by expensive compressed air treatment equipment. Timely inspections and regular maintenance that ensure maximum effectiveness limit the demand for compressed air treatment equipment. Regular maintenance is required to produce compressed air of high quality. These factors restrain the market growth.

Top Players:

Airfilter Engineering, Alpha-Pure Corporation, BEKO Technologies, BOGE Compressors, Brehob Corporation, Central Air Compressor, Donaldson Company, Inc., GEM Equipment's Ltd., Ingersoll Rand, Kaeser Kompressoren, MANN+HUMMEL, Mattei, Metro Air Compressor, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pentair Engineered Filtration, Quincy Compressors, and Werther International.

Request For Customization:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+15038946022 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X