Talks Are On To Resolve Ethnic Crisis, Manipur CM Tells Assembly

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Aug 1 (IANS) Manipur Chief N. Biren Singh on Thursday said the state is engaging itself to resolve the ethnic crisis in the state and several rounds of talks were held between influential leaders and various stakeholders.

Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, told the Assembly that the state government has made serious efforts to resolve the crisis and talks with the assistance of a few MLAs and other members of different communities were held in Assam's Silchar.

"I am strongly hopeful that some positive outcome would come up from the ongoing talks," he told the house without elaborating who all are involved in the talks.

Terming the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur as an "unexpected and unwanted turn of events", Biren Singh said that the government is taking steps very cautiously so that any negative effects do not occur.

"Some issues are being politicised and exaggerated causing complications of the situation. I appeal to all not to do any such activities which would derail the peace process," he said, as he expressed optimism about finding a solution to the ongoing ethnic unrest in the state.

Responding to the queries of the members, the Chief Minister said that so far 226 people have been killed, as many as 11,133 houses have been set on fire leading to the complete destruction of 4,569 homes, and 11,892 cases have been registered in different police stations in connection with the ethnic violence that broke out in May last year.

A total of 39 individuals are reported missing.

The agricultural sector has been severely hit, with farmlands belonging to 5,554 farmers affected, jeopardising their livelihoods, he said.

The state government has established 302 relief camps to provide shelter to 59,414 internally displaced persons.

The Chief Minister last week went to Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting (on July 27) and the BJP Chief Ministers' two-day Conclave; both were presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He held separate meetings with several Union Ministers and Central leaders including Union Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda and discussed the situation in the state.