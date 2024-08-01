IN2 Launches Dynamic New Website, Uniting IN2 Innovation, IN2 International, And IN2 Institute In One Digital Hub

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IN2 is proud to announce the launch of its new, integrated website, a cutting-edge digital that brings IN2 Innovation, IN2 International, and IN2 Institute together under one virtual roof. This strategic move makes it easier than ever for clients to access the full spectrum of IN2's innovation and professional services.

A Unified Platform for Holistic Innovation

The new website ( ) is designed to provide a seamless, user-friendly experience, offering clients a one-stop shop for all their innovation needs. By combining the expertise of IN2 Innovation, IN2 International, and IN2 Institute, the platform ensures clients can effortlessly explore our diverse services, from ideation and prototyping to global sourcing and professional training.

Unique Value Proposition



IN2 Innovation: Leading the charge in product and service innovation, IN2 Innovation focuses on experience innovation, creative design, and technical development. Clients can delve into case studies and success stories that showcase our state-of-the-art design and rapid prototyping capabilities.

IN2 International: Specializing in global sourcing and manufacturing, IN2 International offers comprehensive services including global sourcing, manufacturing and fabrication, and quality control. Our extensive global network and end-to-end supply chain management expertise ensure efficient and cost-effective solutions. IN2 Institute: Committed to professional training and development, IN2 Institute provides in-person learning, online learning, self-paced courses, and customized training. Using our proven BTU (Business, Technical, User) framework, we deliver tailored programs that meet each client's unique needs.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil our new website, which perfectly captures our dedication to innovation and excellence. By integrating all three companies into one platform, we're making it easier for our clients to access our comprehensive services and collaborate with us on transformative projects. This is a huge milestone for IN2, and we can't wait to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation with our clients." said Brian Roderman, Partner and Chief Innovation Officer.

Ken Buras, Partner and Chief Integration Officer added,

"Our new website is a game-changer for IN2 and our clients. It streamlines the way we present our services and highlights the synergy between IN2 Innovation, IN2 International, and IN2 Institute. This integration not only enhances our service delivery but also reinforces our commitment to providing unparalleled value to our clients."

Explore the New Website

We invite everyone to visit the new IN2 website at

to discover how our integrated approach can support your innovation journey. From initial concept to full-scale production and beyond, IN2 is your partner in achieving groundbreaking results.

About IN2

IN2 is a full-service innovation consulting firm that specializes in delivering end-to-end solutions across three key areas: product and service innovation, global sourcing and manufacturing, and professional training and development. With a focus on collaboration and a proven BTU framework, IN2 empowers clients to transform their ideas into market-ready solutions efficiently and effectively. For more information about IN2 and to explore the new website, visit .

