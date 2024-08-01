Medical Solutions Reaches New Peak As Second-Largest Healthcare Staffing Firm In The US

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company ranked No. 2 among the 100 largest healthcare staffing firms in the nation

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions , one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, continues to grow. Staffing Analysts (SIA) has ranked the company as the second-largest healthcare staffing firm in the U.S ., moving up from No. 3 last year.

This new rank highlights the company's impressive growth trajectory, both organic and through strategic acquisitions. Since acquiring PPR Nursing in 2018, Medical Solutions made a historic move with its 2019 purchase of C&A Industries, marking the largest acquisition in healthcare staffing history and extending into allied health. The company further expanded by acquiring HOST Healthcare in November 2022 and added Matchwell and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions in 2022 and 2023, respectively, enhancing its per diem and international staffing capabilities.

"Our strategic acquisitions and commitment to excellence have driven our growth and enhanced our ability to serve healthcare professionals and facilities nationwide," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Solutions. "These acquisitions have allowed us to offer more comprehensive services to our clients, ensuring that we can meet a broader range of needs with greater efficiency and expertise."

According to SIA, Medical Solutions holds 6.2% of the overall healthcare staffing market share, with nearly $3.4 billion in revenue in 2023. SIA also ranked Medical Solutions as the second-largest travel nursing staffing firm and the fifth-largest allied healthcare staffing firm. SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, providing independent analysis and insights related to the workforce solutions ecosystem.

"Our dedicated team and innovative solutions have positioned us as a leader in the industry," Rogers Tijerino added. "We are proud of our accomplishments and excited for the future. Moreover, we recognize that our journey is far from over. We remain focused on continuous improvement and are committed to addressing the challenges that lie ahead, ensuring we meet the ever-changing needs of our clients and clinicians."

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems - connecting nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, PRN, and international staffing.

For more information about Medical Solutions and its service offerings, visit

.



SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC