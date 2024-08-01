Polyquest Expands Commercial Talent Roster

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyQuest, Inc. (PolyQuest) unveiled today, the addition of four exceptional talents to its team.

This strategic move underscores its unwavering commitment to further growth and expansion in its thermoplastics distribution business. PolyQuest welcomed Andy Fredericks, Brian Goldberg, John Sarrao, and James Nelson – all distinguished experts poised to further elevate PolyQuest's industry standing.

PolyQuest Employee Spotlight: Andy Fredericks, John Sarrao, James Nelson, Brian Goldberg

PolyQuest, Thermoplastic Resins For Every Application

"PolyQuest is forging ahead in exciting new directions. The addition of Andy, Brian, John, and James will be seamless within our organization.

It's very rare to find external talents such as these in one package that has the same DNA structure as PolyQuest. We welcome them with open arms,"

stated John Marinelli, CEO of PolyQuest.

To further these efforts, during the

Covid era, PolyQuest made strategic investments to implement new, modern Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions that streamline its business processes, improve data analytics, and support future growth.

PolyQuest is now ready to responsibly yet rapidly,

scale its distribution business while maintaining a customer-centric focus with servitude

as

its overriding core principle.

In conclusion, John

Marinelli affirmed, "Although we have traditional values in building and nurturing industry relationships, our unmatched capabilities to oversee the supply chain and swiftly customize solutions for our customers stems from our people and our technologies. This is an enduring commitment."

About

PolyQuest, Inc.

PolyQuest is a privately held thermoplastic resin distributor headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina with U.S. facilities in Darlington, South Carolina; Florence, South Carolina; and Farmingdale, New York. PolyQuest maintains a global reach offering one of the broadest resin catalogs in the hemisphere for the bottle, sheet, strapping, film, fiber, compounding, and injection molding markets. Contact us to learn more about PolyQuest as a partner for your PET, PP, PE, HIPS, and rPET materials needs and processing solutions.

SOURCE PolyQuest, Inc.