ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES INTRODUCES 2026 ARCTIC SEASON

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages , the leader in yacht expedition cruising, announces its 2026 Arctic Season will feature six and seven-night expeditions and include pre-cruise hotel stays for the first time. Onboard World Voyager and World Navigator, the season will also discover new ports exploring the remote Skjoldungen Island in Greenland, the heart of Icelandic culture in Stykkishólmur, and "miniature Norway" from Senja, the island of adventure. Reaching restricted areas for larger ships from Svalbard, Atlas' small intimate yachts provide fewer than 200 guests with the opportunity to explore the remote region. All expeditions departing from Longyearbyen and Kangerluusuaq include the pre-cruise hotel.

"Atlas Ocean Voyages continues to leverage our smaller size to expand expedition experiences including exploring Svalbard, which will soon not be accessible to larger ships with stringent restrictions.' shares James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "I am enthused by the Arctic program the team has assembled for the 2026 season, especially these sailings, which enable guests to explore the most remote regions."

Shorter Svalbard expeditions

Guests embark on a 7-night expedition from Tromsø to Longyearbyen featuring ports along the stunning Norwegian coast, including Hammerfest and Skarsvåg (North Cape), Norway, before culminating in the breathtaking landscapes of Svalbard departing May 22, 2026 . A six or seven -night expedition Longyearbyen roundtrip is available for departures May 29 , June 5 and June 11, 2026 .

Iceland and Greenland

Expeditions will continue visiting Greenland in 2026, a favorite offering allowing travelers to explore Svalbard, Iceland, and Greenland in one extraordinary journey. Whether it's the towering icebergs, vibrant coastal villages, or the mesmerizing Northern Lights, each day promises a new and awe-inspiring experience. Choose from expeditions of 10 to 15 nights for an unforgettable experience: July 29 , July 31 , August 11 (solar eclipse) August 15 , August 20 August 30 , August 31 and September 10, 2026 .

Norway

Two departures featuring the Norwegian fjords and Svalbard depart June 18 , and July 19, 2026 .

Included Private Jet Service from Oslo or New York

JFK

On expeditions embarking or concluding in Longyearbyen or Kangerlussuaq, guests will enjoy an inclusive charter flight inclusion . Expeditions departing or ending in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, include charter air flights from Oslo, Norway to Longyearbyen, making it easier for guests to begin or end their expedition. Expeditions departing or ending in Kangerlusssuaq will include charter air flights from New York JFK.

NEW Included Pre-Cruise Hotel in Oslo or New York

For our 2026 Arctic polar expeditions, a complimentary pre-cruise hotel night is included for all departures from Longyearbyen, with accommodations provided in Oslo, Norway, the night before the charter flight. Additionally, for the August 31, 2026 departure from Kangerlussuaq, a pre-cruise hotel night will be offered in New York the night before the charter flight.

Exclusive Cultural Immersions

Every 2026 Polar Expedition by Atlas includes a free Cultural Immersion experience, offering guests unique insights into local communities. Examples include visits to Indigenous villages like Ittoqqortoormiit, Paimutt, or Ilulisat in Greenland, where guests can engage with local traditions, taste regional treats, and explore cultural nuances. In Longyearbyen, guests will enjoy a panoramic drive and a welcome aboard event featuring an insightful talk on local life, complemented by delicacies such as reindeer canapés, coal mine beer, and regional chocolate.

Adventure activities include FREE Zodiac sightseeing safaris, allowing for up-close-and-personal experiences with stunning landscapes and wildlife. Plus, landings ashore, where our world-class expedition team guides you, and for the daring, take the plunge with our exhilarating polar plunge opportunity, creating memories that last a lifetime. Each guest also receives a complimentary parka to take home with them.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts, featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour; open bars aboard the yacht, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies; L'OCCITANE bath amenities; an in-room coffee bar; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

