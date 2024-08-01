عربي


Proven VCT Plc: Transaction In Own Shares


8/1/2024 11:31:20 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
1 August 2024

ProVen VCT plc announces that, on 1 August 2024, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:

No.
purchased 		Price paid
per share 		% of class
in issue
Ordinary shares of 10p each 910,745 60.66p 0.34%

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820

-End


