The Soho Sessions Continues To Shine: Marcus King Returns To The Hamptons For A Special Performance In Support Of God’S Love We Deliver

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grammy-nominated and guitarist Marcus King will continue his residency with The Soho Sessions at Stephen Talkhouse with a special performance on August 21, 2024. The Soho Sessions is a premier music-driven community renowned for curating exceptional live experiences in NYC. This event in the Hamptons will support God's Love We Deliver, a distinguished organization dedicated to providing nutritious, medically tailored meals to individuals too sick to shop or cook for themselves.



Marcus King, known for his soulful vocals and accomplished guitar skills, has won fans worldwide with his captivating performances and profound songwriting. His debut solo album, El Dorado, topped the Americana radio charts and earned critical acclaim from NPR, American Songwriter, and Rolling Stone. King's music seamlessly blends rock, soul, blues, and Americana, and his latest album, Mood Swings, has ushered in a new era of country sounds for the singer.



God's Love We Deliver, established to address the nutritional needs of individuals with severe illnesses, has reached remarkable milestones. Last year, the organization hit an all-time record by delivering 4.3 million medically tailored meals. This year, they have already delivered 25% more meals than the previous year, underscoring their unwavering commitment to their mission.



The Soho Sessions is produced by RWE Partners, co-founded by top New York City real estate broker Greg Williamson and global events producer Nicole Rechter. Dedicated to celebrating the power of music, RWE Partners fosters unique connections and curates outstanding experiences while making a positive impact on society. Through partnerships and events like Love Rocks NYC (which also benefits God's Love We Deliver), they aim to raise awareness and support for vital causes.



“We are thrilled to have Marcus King return for a third Soho Sessions event at the iconic Stephen Talkhouse. We selected God's Love We Deliver for this Soho Sessions because we have supported this incredible organization year after year through Love Rocks NYC, where Marcus has also been a frequent performer. We first met Marcus in 2017 when he graced the Love Rocks stage, and his commitment to the cause has been unwavering,” said Williamson.



“Additionally, many of God's Love's supporters are New York-based and have homes on the East End, making this event even more meaningful,” he continued.“Given the life-saving work God's Love does every year, we knew this beneficiary made perfect sense for The Soho Sessions.”



Tickets for this special Hamptons edition of The Soho Sessions go on sale August 1, 2024 at . Don't miss the opportunity to experience an exceptional night of music while supporting a meaningful cause.



About God's Love We Deliver

God's Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, God's Love now serves people living with more than 200 different diagnoses. God's Love addresses food and nutrition insecurity, and supports the health and well-being of their clients, by providing ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling, advocating for food and nutrition support, and delivering medically tailored meals. God's Love is a non-sectarian organization serving individuals living with illness, and their children and caregivers. With a community of thousands of volunteers, they home-delivered more than 4.3 million medically tailored meals to nearly 16,000 individuals last year. All services are free to clients and full of love. For more information, visit glwd.org. Follow God's Love on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About RWE Partners

RWE Partners, the company behind The Soho Sessions, was co-founded by top New York City real estate broker Greg Williamson and global events producer Nicole Rechter. It is dedicated to celebrating the power of music, fostering unique connections, and curating outstanding experiences while making a positive impact on society by raising awareness about issues such as mental health, addiction, and music education. Williamson and Rechter are esteemed industry professionals known for their executive production work on the acclaimed Love Rocks NYC, the CBS TV special Play On, and Tulane University's annual Tipping Point concert, among many other events. Over the past decade, RWE Partners has raised over $50 million for nonprofits through the power of music.



