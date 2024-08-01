Gluten-Free Bread Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 1.74 Billion With 9% CAGR By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gluten-free Bread Market

Growing Intolerance/Allergies towards Gluten to drive the Gluten-free bread Market, states Fact

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fact, a research and competitive intelligence provider – reports that the global gluten-free bread market would reach US$ 616.3 Mn in 2022 and have a robust CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2032. Fact states that demand for products like buckwheat bread, millet bread, wheat-free bread, gluten-free brioche, low-carb gluten-free bread, and gluten-free rye bread is expected to put the gluten-free bread market on the top pedestal in the forecast period. Along these lines, the global Gluten-free bread market is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by the year 2032.People have been encouraged to adopt more healthful eating habits as a result of the significant changes in eating habits and lifestyles over the past several years, which have also led to a significant rise in lifestyle disorders. There will likely be a positive correlation between rising awareness of gluten sensitivity symptoms and demand for gluten-free baked goods. Throughout the forecast period, it is also anticipated that a greater emphasis on observing gluten intake will support sales of gluten-free bread.Get Free Sample Research Report:As the number of people who are gluten intolerant has expanded worldwide over the past few years, gluten-free meals have become incredibly popular. Sales of products including buckwheat bread, wheat-free bread, millet bread, rye bread without gluten, brioche without gluten, and low-carb gluten-free bread are predicted to soar in the upcoming years.The current scenario is such that lifestyles and eating habits is undergoing drastic alteration. Also, increasing benevolence regarding intolerance to gluten is another factor driving the gluten-free bread market.Key Takeaways from Market Study:North America holds close to 39% of the market share.Europe contributes for 24.3% of the overall revenue.Rising incidences of Celiac disease are expected to help the gluten-free bread market scale new heights.Artisanal baking is expected to be the trend in the near future.“Offline channels are more into sales of gluten-free bread, which would be the unique selling point of the gluten-free bread market” says a Fact analyst.Country-wise Insights:In order to increase their share of the worldwide gluten-free bread industry, distributors of gluten-free bread should concentrate on expanding their business and sales in Asian nations like China and India in addition to investing in European and North American nations.Why Are American Sales of Gluten-Free Bread Growing?The growing number of Americans who are gluten intolerant is directly related to the predicted surge in demand for gluten-free bread in the US. Alongside the increasing availability of gluten-free bread and other products, the prevalence of celiac disease is also rising. The illness known as celiac disease destroys the lining of the small intestine and inhibits the absorption of nutrients, which can result in osteoporosis and cancer, among other health issues.The United States-based dedicated bakery, MYBREAD® Gluten Free Bakery, announced in January 2022 that their Original Flatbread Pitas would be available at a few Walmart locations across the nation. The recently introduced pitas wereRequest For Free Customization Report:Market Developments:The key participants are into mergers, acquisitions, thereby rendering flexibility to their own selves with regards to assimilation of diversity.Katjes Greenfood, in June 2022, did announce acquiring Genius Foods to spread its wings all across the UK, US, Germany, and Australia.Outside the Breadbox, a gluten-free bakery based out of Colorado, in April 2020, did launch a new-fangled e-Commerce platform for meeting the ever-increasing demand for the“gluten-free bakery products”.Northumbrian Fine Foods, in October 2019, came up with a new series of twin pack cookies under the brand name“Prewett's”. The foodservice sector is the targeted market.More Valuable Insights Available:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global gluten-free bread market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.The study reveals essential insights by product type (vegan gluten-free bread, kosher gluten-free bread, keto gluten-free bread, multigrain gluten-free bread, and likewise), by sales channel (online and offline (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and likewise)), and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).FAQ'S:What is the outlook for the gluten-free bread industry?Demand for gluten-free bread is forecasted to reach a revenue of US$ 1.74 billion by 2034-end.Who are the top gluten-free bread distributors?Kraft Heinz Company, Hain Celestial Group Inc., General Mills, Raisio Plc, Honeybuns, and Dr. Schar are leading companies manufacturing gluten-free bread.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Gluten-free Bakery Products Market : Gluten-free Bakery Products Market Analysis by Biscuits, Bread, and Baked Chips for Convenience Stores, Online, and Specialty Stores from 2022 to 2032Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market : Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market By Source (Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour), By Nature (Conventional, Organic), By End Use (Breads, Cakes & Pastries, Pizza Dough, Cookies & Biscuits, Muffins, Waffles, Pancakes), By Distribution Channel, & By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 