Waste Paper Management Market Growth Trends Highlighted At A CAGR Of 8.5% By 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The waste paper management market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market owing to increasing concern over depletion of environmental resources in growing nations of Asia-Pacific. The demand for recycled paper is increasing by about 7-8% annually in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific. Further, rise in urban population is expected to result in growth in waste generation.

The waste paper management market size was valued at $42.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $96.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031 waste prevention is the practice of reducing or eliminating paper use so that the potential for paper to be used inefficiently or disposed is prevented in the first place.

Driving Demands:

In addition, rise in industries and commercial sectors has also led to rise in amount of waste. Moreover, environmental problems, such as soil, water, and air pollution have increased, owing to unplanned waste dumping over last few years. Environmental awareness has significantly fueled the demand for waste paper management systems in developed countries. Furthermore, government is implementing certain stringent laws in different developing countries considering the need for effective paper waste management. This in turn is expected to drive the waste paper management market growth.

Key Segments based On:

The waste paper management market is segmented on the basis of service, type, source, and region.

On the basis of service, the market is divided into collection & transportation, recycling, incineration, and disposal.

By type, it is classified into containerboard, newsprint, and tissue.

By source, it is bifurcated into residential and non-residential.

Region-wise, the global waste paper management industry analysis is conducted across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the global waste paper management market analysis include, Cascades Recovery, DS Smith, Eco Waste Solutions, Georgia-Pacific, Harris Waste Management Group Inc., Hills Group, International Paper, Kenburn Waste Management Limited, Macpresse Europa, Mondi, Premier Waste Management Limited, Reliable Paper Recycling, Sappi, Veolia, WestRock Company, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., and Zero Waste Energy LLC.

