Fooda Introduces Mobile Scan And Go: Skip The Lunchtime Line

- Timcy Chacko, Fooda EVP of TechnologyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fooda, a leading provider of workplace dining solutions that partners with local restaurants to bring diverse, high-quality meals to workplaces, has introduced Mobile Scan and Go, a cutting-edge feature developed by Fooda's Technology Team.This innovation allows consumers to scan one or more items with their mobile devices and skip the checkout line, offering a faster and more convenient dining experience without the need to visit a self-checkout station or a cashier.Fooda's services, including Popup restaurants, Fooda Food Halls, catering and more, replace or augment traditional cafeteria-style food programs and are available in corporate offices, hospitals, higher education, retail, and major distribution centers across more than two dozen major U.S. markets.Designed primarily for Fooda Food Halls, Mobile Scan and Go is also applicable in other scenarios, such as Popup Restaurants placed alongside grab-and-go markets in company breakrooms. The use of the Fooda mobile app for self-checkout, available on IOS and Android, provides flexibility for users.Fooda's proprietary app enables consumers to order ahead or pay onsite at checkout stations. When applicable, employer-paid subsidies are subtracted from the consumer's total. Additionally, Fooda offers Rewards points that can be accumulated and redeemed for discounts on purchases.Employees in various sectors-including corporations, healthcare, government agencies, universities, and distribution centers-are often pressed for time during lunch. Fooda's food programs typically feature a daily rotation of menu selections from visiting neighborhood Popup restaurants. With the Fooda app, consumers can simply scan individual entrees, snacks, or beverages and be on their way.“We respect the consumer's dining experience and want to make ordering and paying for food fast and easy,” says Timcy Chacko, Fooda EVP of Technology.“With Fooda Mobile Scan and Go, consumers can spend less time standing in line and more time enjoying meals with coworkers. Our global technology team, known for its innovation and problem-solving skills, has developed a feature for workplace dining that is truly cutting edge in mobile payment and self-checkout.”By streamlining the payment process, Mobile Scan and Go allows Fooda and its restaurant partners to focus more on serving food and delivering great dining experiences, and less on payment handling.Supporting the local economy through its vast product range, Fooda also offers online order delivery for large groups, barista bars, and full-scale food service programs. Leveraging AI technology for operational efficiency, Fooda ensures a seamless and enhanced consumer experience and increased profitability for restaurants. In 2023, Chicago-based Fooda, which has over 2,500 restaurant partners, provided 13.5 million meals nationwide.For more information on Fooda, visit fooda . Learn more about Fooda's technology innovations here .

