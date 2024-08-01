TN BJP Chief Slams DMK Govt Over Delay In Yarn Procurement For Pongal Gift Hamper

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, August (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai on Wednesday slammed the DMK-led state over the delay in the procurement and of yarn for producing sarees and dhotis to be distributed as part of Pongal gift hampers.

Annamalai said the state government usually initiates the process of procuring yarn during the first week of June every year, and supplies them to the power loom cooperative societies for making dhotis and sarees for Pongal.

But since the DMK came to power in 2021, there have been delays in yarn procurement by the government, Annamalai claimed, adding that this has led to a delay in the production of sarees and dhotis to be distributed as Pngal gifts among the public.

The state BJP chief also claimed that even after the Pongal festival is over, production of sarees and dhotis continues till February.

Pongal is usually celebrated in the middle of January each year. It marks the beginning of the Tamil month of Thai, which is considered auspicious.

Annamalai also accused the state government of delaying the procurement/supply of yarn to purchase sarees and dhotis from private companies against a commission.

The BJP leader also said that when M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he initiated the distribution of free dhotis and sarees through fair-price shops as part of the Pongal gift hamper.

The move improved the livelihoods of scores of power loom weavers and cooperatives from Tiruchengode, Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore who benefited from this initiative, Annamalai said.