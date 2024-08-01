Retro Stage Unveils Designer-Inspired Clothing Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Stage, a vintage brand known for its unique takes on timeless 20th-century styles, recently announced the launch of their latest collection, which is inspired by real fashion sketches made by iconic designers from the last hundred years.

Retro Stage Retro Pictorial

The collection focuses primarily on styles inspired by the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s, featuring popular motifs from these eras such as vibrant colors, bold patterns, and defined waistlines. Notably, Retro Stage has also released high-quality images of the design team's original sketches for each piece in the collection.

"The most fundamental step in designing is creating a sketch," said the Retro Stage team, "and we're excited to pay tribute to this underappreciated aspect of fashion history with our new collection. It's exhilarating to think about the fact that we're going through the same process as all the great designers that came before us. Immersing ourselves in those raw illustrations really helps us get into the right headspace to create new vintage pieces, and at the end of the day, that's what Retro Stage has always been about-keeping these aesthetics in the spotlight and giving them a chance to be loved by a modern audience."

Retro Stage's designers stated that their approach to this collection was, naturally, focusing on designer sketches as their inspiration. After compiling a diverse array of material from famous figures like Christian Dior and Marjorie Field, they noted which design elements stuck out as being the most interesting and what traits seem to have defined the trends of the time. From there, these elements were carefully combined with modern motifs to create looks that represent something entirely separate from the past or present. Each piece is, in essence, made to feel timelessly beautiful.

This collection brings illustrations to life in the form of comfortable short dresses and flattering swimsuits that are perfect for summertime leisure. Every last detail is painstakingly crafted to be faithful to-and sometimes to improve on-the concept sketches in order to accurately reflect the designers' intentions. A selection of highlights hand-picked by the Retro Stage team can be found below.



The 1940s Double-Strap Pleated Roses One-Piece Swimsuit combines vivid florals with scraps of Latin text for a beautiful effect. A panel of ruched green fabric along each side of the torso serves to accentuate the wearer's curves and elongate their silhouette. The whole piece is finished off with criss-crossing double straps, a detail that actually differs from the original sketch and shows the garment's evolution.

The 1950s Polka-Dot Halter Dress is a classic look done right, with its red-and-white polka-dot fabric embodying the spirit of '50s elegance. Overall, this dress keeps things clean and simple, featuring a halter neckline that ties into a bow at the back of the neck as well as a white belt to define the waist and draw in the eye. This is an excellent piece to wear out on a daytime date or while socializing with friends and family at a picnic.

The Black 1950s Cherry Bow V-Neck Swimsuit brings vintage swimwear into the modern day, showcasing a bold V-neckline, skort-style bottoms, and a vivid cherry print. Small bow accents at the base of each strap give this two-piece a youthful, romantic feel that reflects the flirtatious tone of the initial sketch. Whether the agenda includes relaxing at the pool or sunbathing in the sand, this suit is sure to have heads turning. Lastly, the 1960s Crew Bowknot Sleeveless Dress brings back that signature '60s mod chic in an explosion of orange and white. Simple enough to be a swimsuit coverup but stylish enough to wear on the street, this garment brings the attitude of its concept sketch to the forefront with its flouncy pleated skirt and asymmetrical bow.

Those interested in this exciting collection are encouraged to head to the Retro Stage website to explore the full range of brand-new fashion options available to them. Retro Stage would like to extend their gratitude to customers old and new as they continue pursuing their mission of fusing vintage charm with contemporary flair to create innovative, never-before-seen garments that each tell their own story.

About Retro Stage

Retro Stage is a popular vintage fashion brand featuring classic clothing and accessories inspired by 20th-century aesthetics. As a vintage style pioneer, Retro Stage is more than a brand; it's a way of life, helping every customer explore the history of fashion through chic and glamorous retro style. "Beauty never fades," said the Retro Stage team. "All we want to do is encourage women to build a better life for themselves and confidently embrace their natural allure."

