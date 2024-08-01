Kyphoplasty Market Research 2024 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2019-2029F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kyphoplasty - Global Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Kyphoplasty Market was valued at USD 670.25 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.04% through 2029

A surgical called kyphoplasty is utilized to extend and stabilize spinal pressure fractures. It includes infusing a particular cement into the spine and making space for the procedure with a balloon like gadget. Kyphoplasty is a type of vertebroplasty that reduces pain and restores the height of a damaged vertebra. The balloon kyphoplasty method has been utilized for more than twenty years, treating over one million fractures.

Clinical studies have shown that balloon kyphoplasty, contrasted with non-surgical procedures, effectively restores vertebral body level, and enhances vertebral body deformation. China, USA, Germany, Korea, and Italy are a some of the leading nations across the world which are effectively promoting the utilization of kyphoplasty in treatment of orthopedic diseases during recent years.

Post-Surgery Success Rates

The increasing demand for kyphoplasty procedures globally is closely tied to the impressive post-surgery success rates associated with this minimally invasive spinal surgery. Kyphoplasty is renowned for its ability to swiftly alleviate pain, restore vertebral height, and improve spinal stability in patients suffering from vertebral compression fractures (VCFs), often caused by osteoporosis or trauma. The procedure's success is evident in its high rates of pain relief and functional improvement, with many patients experiencing immediate relief following surgery. Kyphoplasty has demonstrated long-term benefits, including reduced disability and improved quality of life for individuals with VCFs.

Surge in Spinal Injury Cases

The surge in spinal injury cases worldwide is significantly increasing the demand for kyphoplasty procedures globally. Spinal injuries can result from various causes, including traumatic accidents, falls, sports injuries, and osteoporosis-related vertebral compression fractures (VCFs). As the incidence of these injuries rises due to factors such as aging populations, increased participation in physical activities, and changes in lifestyle, the demand for effective treatment options like kyphoplasty has grown substantially. Kyphoplasty offers a minimally invasive approach to treating VCFs, providing rapid pain relief, stabilizing fractured vertebrae, and restoring vertebral height.

Regional Insights

North America holds a dominating position in the Global Kyphoplasty Market. This is mainly attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, which not only allows for the seamless implementation of innovative medical procedures but also ensures a high standard of patient care. The widespread acceptance and adoption of minimally invasive techniques have further propelled the growth of the market, as patients benefit not only from reduced recovery times but also from shorter hospital stays and improved overall outcomes.

The presence of leading medical device companies in North America ensures access to cutting-edge technologies and expertise. These companies continuously invest in research and development, pushing the boundaries of medical innovation and driving the advancement of kyphoplasty procedures. As a result, healthcare providers in the region can offer patients the most up-to-date and effective treatment options available.

Another significant factor contributing to the growth of the Kyphoplasty Market in North America is the aging population. With the increasing number of elderly individuals in the region, the prevalence of spinal disorders, such as vertebral compression fractures, is on the rise. This has led to an increased demand for kyphoplasty procedures, as they provide a minimally invasive and effective solution for relieving pain, stabilizing fractures, and restoring spinal function.

The dominance of North America in the Global Kyphoplasty Market can be attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread acceptance of minimally invasive techniques, presence of leading medical device companies, and the increasing demand for kyphoplasty procedures due to the aging population. These factors combined contribute to the continuous growth and expansion of the Kyphoplasty Market in North America, making it a key region in the field of spinal healthcare.

Key Market Players



Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc

Smith + Nephew Plc

Microport Scientific Corporation

DePuy Synthes Companies

IZI Medical Products, LLC (Halma plc)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Joline GmbH & Co. KG

Hensler Surgical Products LLC Jiangsu Changmei Medtech Co., Ltd.

Kyphoplasty Market, By Product:



Balloon Catheters

Bone Access Devices

Cement Application Products

Bone Cement

Cement Mixing System Instruments

Kyphoplasty Market, By Application:



Vertebral Alignment Restoration

Spinal Fractures Kyphosis

Kyphoplasty Market, By Indication:



Osteoporosis Others

Kyphoplasty Market, By End User:



Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres Others

Kyphoplasty Market, By Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE

