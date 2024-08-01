Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Interim Board Chair

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Thomas C. Mayes brings extensive medical and personal transplantation experience to the organization

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas C. Mayes as the Interim Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

Dr. Mayes brings extensive experience and a distinguished career in and leadership. He previously served as the President and CEO of UT Medicine San Antonio and as the former Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at UT San Antonio. Currently, he also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees at the San Antonio Medical Foundation.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Mayes is a double lung transplant recipient, which has given him a unique and profound understanding of the significance of organ donation and transplantation. His personal and professional insights will be invaluable to our organization as we continue to advance our mission.

Dr. Mayes serves on our Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board and is an investor in VPS, demonstrating his commitment to our vision and goals. Dr. Mayes' guidance will be pivotal in navigating this transition period as we raise funds through our bridge round and Series A to bring the VP.S ENCORE® to market.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Mayes step into this role,” said Dr. Rafael J. Veraza, CEO & President.“His extensive background, both professionally and personally, will be a tremendous asset to the Board and our organization as a whole. We look forward to his contributions and leadership, especially on advancing our efforts in obtaining the pediatric indication of the VP.S ENCORE® device.” Dr. Veraza adds that“we are very grateful to have received several grants this year to continue innovation for the pediatric population including funds from the Midwest Pediatric Device Consortium and UCSF- Stanford Pediatric Device Consortium.”

About Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc.

VPS believes that machine perfusion devices for preserving organs should be simple, portable, and accessible to all patients needing a lifesaving organ. Evidence-based science is the root of what VPS does by using science and engineering to come up with simple, elegant, and effective solutions to preserving the life of organs beyond the standard of care.

