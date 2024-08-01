H.I.S. Partners With Tippsy To Promote Sake And Regional Revitalization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H.I.S. International Tours Inc. (hereinafter referred to as H.I.S.), a major Japanese company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Tippsy, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as Tippsy), the largest sake sales in the U.S., to promote the spread of sake and regional revitalization.◆ BackgroundSake is highly valued for its quality and uniqueness, both domestically and internationally. In the U.S., the popularity of sake has been rapidly increasing due to the Japanese food boom, presenting new market opportunities. However, many sake manufacturers and breweries in Japan are small to medium-sized businesses facing challenges in expanding their sales channels in the U.S. Moreover, an increasing number of Americans are visiting Japan, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, with growing interest in traditional Japanese culture. These visitors seek unique experiences that can only be enjoyed by visiting Japan, leading to a rise in tourists exploring regional areas. In this context, H.I.S., a major Japanese travel company, and Tippsy, the largest online sake sales platform in the U.S., have formed a strategic partnership to promote sake and regional revitalization in the U.S. market. Through this partnership, H.I.S. and Tippsy aim to leverage their respective strengths and collaborate with local communities in Japan to enhance the appeal of sake in the U.S. market.◆ Synergy Effects- Utilizing H.I.S.'s expertise and network in the tourism industry to promote sake brewery tourism and enhance the attraction of tourists to regional areas.- Enhancing sales promotion and awareness of sake in the U.S. market through Tippsy's online platform.◆ Objectives- Contributing to the revitalization of regional areas and communities in Japan through the promotion of sake in the U.S. market.- Supporting local traditional culture and economy by collaborating with local governments, tourism associations, and sake breweries.◆ Specific Initiatives- Building collaborative relationships with local governments, tourism associations, sake breweries, and other regional communities.- Planning and developing tours to visit sake breweries, and promoting sales in the U.S.- Supporting promotional activities and test marketing of sake breweries in collaboration with local communities.- Utilizing both companies' media platforms to mutually introduce Japanese culture and products, driving sales and expanding market presence in the U.S.- Jointly conducting promotional activities at various events.◆ Future ProspectsWith the partnership of H.I.S. and Tippsy, they will introduce U.S. consumers to regional sake breweries and their unique sake that are not widely known, showcasing their charm to the fullest. This initiative aims to help discover the allure of local areas, thereby revitalizing regional economies and cultures.◆ About HIS International ToursHIS International Tours is the U.S. branch of H.I.S. Co., Ltd., a major Japanese travel company, operating in 113 cities across 58 countries worldwide. For over 40 years, HIS International Tours has been earning high praise for its travel arrangements in the Americas with a strong focus on outbound and inbound travel to and from Japan, as well as other destinations. The company also conducts sales and promotions on behalf of local governments and businesses, earning widespread trust and support. In addition, HIS operates UKA, a Japanese kaiseki restaurant in Hollywood, California, that provides authentic Japanese cuisine, bringing the taste of Japan to local customers.◆ About TippsyTippsy is the leading online platform in the United States for discovering and purchasing Japanese sake. Specializing in a curated selection of premium sake from renowned breweries across Japan, Tippsy is dedicated to promoting the appreciation and education of sake culture. In addition to offering a wide variety of sake, Tippsy also partners with local breweries to organize exclusive tours, allowing enthusiasts to explore Japan's rich sake-making traditions and unique regional flavors.

