ENSER Partners With NJMEP To Support New Jersey Manufacturing

Manufacturers and legislatures gathered from across New Jersey to convene at Trenton's State House for the annual State of the State of Summit.

Our new partnership aims to elevate NJ manufacturing with innovative engineering solutions and strategic support for increased productivity and competitiveness.

- Marco Arnone, President of ENSERCINNAMINSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ENSER Engineering Services, a leader in engineering solutions and reshoring initiatives, is pleased to announce its new partnership with the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP ) as a Preferred Resource. This collaboration aims to enhance New Jersey's manufacturing capabilities, providing innovative solutions and strategic support to increase productivity and competitiveness across the state. Peter Connolly, CEO – NJMEP said, "I appreciate ENSER's commitment to the New Jersey manufacturing industry. They exemplify a New Jersey industrial business that continually strives to enhance operations and propel the industry forward. Our collaboration on our upcoming Safety project and their participation in both the State-of-the-State of Manufacturing and 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day attest to ENSER's dedication to progress."A Commitment to Engineering Excellence:For over seven decades, ENSER has provided specialized engineering services including tooling and fixtures, custom industrial carts, finite element analysis, and turnkey manufacturing. ENSER's commitment to reshoring, a trend embraced by many top U.S. companies, aligns with NJMEP's mission to strengthen local manufacturing and drive economic growth.Supporting NJ Manufacturers:ENSER understands the challenges faced by New Jersey manufacturers and offers tailored solutions to help them address these issues. By outsourcing heavy workloads or complex engineering tasks to ENSER, manufacturers can maintain high-quality production standards and keep operations within the state. ENSER's comprehensive engineering services enable manufacturers to focus on their core operations while leveraging expert support to enhance efficiency and innovation.Reshoring and Innovation:ENSER has been supporting American manufacturing through reshoring since 2013. By bringing operations back to the U.S., ENSER helps clients reduce costs, improve quality control, and enhance operational efficiency.“We've been hipsters in the reshoring movement, doing it before it was cool,” says Domenic Arnone, ENSER's New Jersey Account Executive Engineer.“Our expertise in engineering and manufacturing has enabled us to help companies navigate complex challenges and achieve success,” says Marco Arnone, ENSER's President.Staffing Services for Human Resources and Recruitment Needs:In addition to engineering solutions, ENSER offers staffing services to help manufacturers find the right talent. With a strong engineering background, ENSER assists Human Resources representatives and recruiters in identifying and hiring qualified professionals. This dual capability ensures that manufacturers have access to both top-notch engineering support and the skilled workforce needed to sustain their competitive advantage.Participation in NJBIA 's State of the State:In June, ENSER attended NJBIA's State of the State event, highlighting its commitment to education and manufacturing in New Jersey. The event, held at the Trenton State House, brought together industry leaders, legislators, and key stakeholders to discuss critical issues affecting the manufacturing sector. Topics included workforce development, regulatory changes, and cost challenges faced by manufacturers in the state. Michelle Siekerka, President and CEO of NJBIA, emphasized the importance of such collaborations:“Manufacturing is crucial for New Jersey's economy, and partnerships like these help us address workforce, regulatory, and cost challenges.”The event also provided a platform for networking and collaboration among attendees, fostering relationships that will support the ongoing growth and development of New Jersey's manufacturing industry. ENSER's participation underscored its dedication to staying informed and engaged with the latest industry trends and legislative developments.Looking Forward to NJMEP's Manufacturing Day:ENSER is anticipating NJMEP's Manufacturing Day in October, an event dedicated to celebrating and promoting New Jersey's manufacturing industry. This annual gathering provides a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration among manufacturing leaders.“We look forward to participating in Manufacturing Day and demonstrating how our engineering solutions can drive innovation and efficiency,” says Marco Arnone, ENSER's President.About NJMEP:NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP offers services in Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth, and Workforce Development. With over 20 years of success, NJMEP has helped manufacturers realize more than $7.6 billion in value, driving the state's economy forward.About ENSER Engineering Services:Founded in 1947, ENSER Engineering Services has been a trusted provider of engineering solutions, manufacturing support, and staffing services. With a deep bench of engineering expertise, ENSER offers a range of services including tooling and fixtures, custom industrial carts, finite element analysis, and turnkey manufacturing. ENSER's commitment to reshoring and innovative solutions has positioned it as a leader in the industry, dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals and drive economic growth.

