Sports Philanthropy Network And Omegajam Announce Partnership To Increase Fundraising Opportunities

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sports Philanthropy Network (SPN) and OmegaJam have teamed up to create a charitable contest platform that will help nonprofit organizations increase donations for their philanthropic activities. This partnership brings together SPN's expertise in sports philanthropy and OmegaJam's innovative approach of utilizing a charity ticketing system to raise donations for community-building projects.

This collaboration will help Sports Philanthropy Network continue its mission of creating social impact by helping organizations build stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities through sports.

“Sports Philanthropy Network and OmegaJam share the ideological commitment to social good,” said Roy Kessel, Founder, Sports Philanthropy Network.“Through this partnership we will be able to combine resources with OmegaJam and utilize our collective knowledge, and networks to support the fundraising initiatives that will strengthen nonprofit organizations.”

SPN will collaborate with OmegaJam through its charity contest program, a new fundraising model which features B2B2C technology. This fundraising structure assigns tickets to supporters who donate.

Tickets are then redeemed for entries into charity contests that offer entrants the opportunity to win prizes based on their performance. Donors who wish to participate make a donation through the OmegaJam's platform, and all donations are disbursed to the partner organizations through the Sports Philanthropy Network.

“We are thrilled to partner with OmegaJam to create this platform that will benefit so many organizations,” said Kessel.“We know that securing new financial resources is one of the most important ways we can help organizations create greater impact in their communities. The ability to assist organizations in our network raise funds to support their critical missions is one of our highest priorities.”

OmegaJam appeals to a charity's target donor-base and provides it with an original method to raise funds.“We are excited to partner with Sports Philanthropy Network to help nonprofits raise funds to develop new and innovative programs,” said David Hirsch, CEO/Founder of OmegaJam.“We know that our technology and our proprietary contests will provide these organizations with a new tool to raise crucial funding.”

The partnership will include joint fundraising, marketing and prizing efforts through the OmegaJam website, as well as collaborative efforts to publicize each organizations' mission and program.

“The Sports Philanthropy Network is proud to implement this collaboration,” said Kessel.“We know that this support will be instrumental for the organizations and our goal is to strengthen their respective impact in their communities. So many organizations lack the financial resources to expand their programming and recruit more staff. We are hopeful that these fundraising efforts will allow the organizations to expand their impact and broaden their reach.”

ABOUT SPORTS PHILANTHROPY NETWORK: Sports Philanthropy Network creates social impact by partnering with athletes, foundations, community sports nonprofits and larger sports organizations (teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations, universities, etc.). SPN builds stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities by amplifying the community and philanthropic work of athletes and sports organizations, connecting nonprofits to the people resources and technologies that they need to be successful and providing professional development and educational programs such as the Sports Philanthropy Academy, Resilience Alliances and other by serving as a resource to global nonprofits. With over 20 chapters established since 2023, Sports Philanthropy Network continues its expansion with an eye towards launching international chapters in 2025. For more information about Sports Philanthropy Network, please visit their website at .

The Sports Philanthropy Network operates through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178), a Maryland charitable trust with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (ppf/pp) Contributions to the Sports Philanthropy Network are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

ABOUT OMEGAJAM: OmegaJam is a platform that uses B2B2C partnering services for charitable sports-based contests. OmegaJam offers sports-based contest solutions for charities, celebrities, influencers, and retailers. OmegaJam's charity contest program is designed to provide 501c3 nonprofit organizations with the ability to leverage OmegaJam's proprietary contest platform and patented game formats to engage their donor base and raise funds without an upfront cost to the organization. OmegaJam offers an array of formats and contest models to fit any organization's needs. For more information about OmegaJam, please visit their website at: https:OmegaJam.

