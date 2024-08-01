Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether R1 RCM Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price For Its Public Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi

LLP is investigating R1

(NASDAQ: RCM ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with TowerBrook and CD&R.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

R1 stockholders will receive only $14.30 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $8.9 billion. TowerBrook is currently the beneficial owner of approximately 36% of R1's outstanding shares of common stock, including the warrant held by TowerBrook. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for R1 by imposing a significant penalty if R1 accepts a competing bid. R1 insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of R1's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own R1 common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or .





We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP