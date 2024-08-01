BTL Aesthetics Invites Dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner To Speak As Panelist At Record-Breaking Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Dallas-Based BTL EMFACETM Luminary Answered Questions About Her Experience with the Global Medical Company's Flagship Aesthetic Devices

DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTL Aesthetics is known for medical and aesthetic devices used around the world for non-invasive treatments. Dr. Ellen Turner is known for providing top-quality skin-focused care as a dermatologist with offices in Dallas and Irving, where she offers wrinkle-softening and muscle-enhancing EMFACETM, cellulite-reducing EMTONETM, abdomen-defining EMSCULPT NEO®, and more. The global medical technology company and physician have proven to work together well, as Dr. Turner presented at three BTL Aesthetics conferences in the fall of 2023 and more recently was invited to serve on a panel at a June 2024 meeting in Frisco, Texas.



Dr. Turner reported that the June meeting, held the first weekend of the month in late spring, had the highest-ever recorded attendance in BTL history.

The speaker panel included Dr. Turner along with a mix of other physicians and healthcare providers, who together have worked with the complete suite of BTL devices.

In addition to the panel on which Dr. Turner served, attendees saw professor, researcher, and facial aesthetic anatomist Sebastian Cotofana, M.D., Ph.D., perform a live dissection of a cadaver face to demonstrate underlying musculature and more in relation to EMFACETM.

EMFACETM uses synchronized radiofrequency energy and high-intensity facial electrical stimulation (HIFES) simultaneously to encourage a naturally subtle lift and smoother surface. The treatment is entirely non-invasive. It works by stimulating collagen and elastin production to boost the face's structural support and fullness, the skin's elasticity, and an overall more youthful appearance.

Dr. Turner has found that combining EMFACETM with AI-driven EXIONTM fractional radiofrequency microneedling, hyaluronic acid-based SKINVIVETM microdroplets by JUVÉDERM®, and other nonsurgical options can enhance the results beyond what any of these treatments can accomplish on their own.

The Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner has a menu of services featuring a wide selection of face and body treatments, as well as medical-grade skincare products for at-home use. On the medical side, Dr. Turner works with patients who have acne, psoriasis, rosacea, skin cancer, and other diseases and conditions.

