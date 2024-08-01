(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increased infertility concerns and better knowledge of PCOS are increasing the need for tools to track cycles in order to predict ovulation. It also allows couples to avoid accidental pregnancies and take well-informed family planning decisions. Pune, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Fertility Tracker Size Analysis: “According to SNS Insider Research, The Smart Fertility Tracker Market size was valued at US$ 0.17 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach US$ 0.42 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 10.59% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Fertility trackers are completely changing the picture when it comes to family planning for lots of women. Apps, devices and test strips with these tools users are given the insight to their reproductive health. There is everything from simple basal body thermometers to smart rings. Fertility trackers optimize the odds of conception by monitoring critical reproductive hormones and indicators. The birth rate in the US is at a depressed 1.64 births per 1000 people, in addition, women are increasingly waiting until the age of 35 to give birth. This leaves a large part of woman's fertile years centered around not getting pregnant. The demand for a smart fertility tracker arises from the limitations of manual BBT (Basal Body Temperature) measurement. Another problem with using BBT to gain better understanding of a woman's cycle is that recording temperature manually first thing in the morning can be quite tedious, especially for individuals who struggle from irregular sleep. Additionally, smart trackers such as Tempdrop automate the process by automatically collecting temperature to ensure you can sleep soundly while achieving an overall view of your fertile window. Moreover, Samsung has partnered with Natural Cycles which is bringing temperature-focus ovulation tracking via the new Galaxy Watch 5 series. The collaboration integrates with the advanced heart rate algorithm into an easily accessible tool that many women are already using. With all of this technology packed into a smartwatch, Samsung makes fertility insights easier for busy people to use every day.





Get a Sample Report of Smart Fertility Tracker Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Avawomen

Glow

Ovia Health

OvaCue

YONO

Conceivable

Miracare

Daysy

Ifertracker

Prima Temp

Ava AG

Tempdrop

viO HealthTech Limited

Swiss Precision Diagnostics

Valley Electronics AG

Inito

Quanovate Tech, Inc.

Lady Technologies, Inc.

Raiing Medical Company Other Players Smart Fertility Tracker Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 0.17 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 0.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.59% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Escalating Infertility Rates

. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) on the Rise

. Unintended Pregnancies

Fortunately, fertility trackers are providing a variety of options to alleviate this need for women. Wearable monitors make collecting BBT a little bit easier, and vaginal monitors gives an even more complete fertility picture with cervical mucus analysis. The urine-testing monitors are for people looking to obtain very specific hormone level data. Hence, even the versions of basal body thermometers are available at a reasonable price for tracking fertility cycle. This range caters to different preferences and affordability levels, leading the market of fertility trackers.

The leading women's health data platform, Femometer has a breakthrough with the revolutionary smart ring. One thing that sets this device apart is its focus on tracking BBT for women, giving them a definitive idea of their fertile window with pinpoint ovulation forecasting. In addition to fertility, the ring is now tracking more health markers with new capabilities like blood oxygen. When paired with the Femometer app , this ring allows women to better manage all aspects of their reproductive health by providing a full picture view into menstrual cycle tracking.

High Number of Unintended Pregnancies Globally with The Lack of Access to Effective Contraception Propels the Demand for Smart Fertility Tracker Market



Unintended Pregnancies: Globally, there are a large number of unintended pregnancies which acts as a strong driver for the smart fertility tracker market.

Accessibility Issues with Contraception: Millions of women worldwide do not have access to effective contraception and this is a driving factor for the demand in smart fertility trackers.

Importance in Women's Care: With healthcare increasingly focusing on women, there is room for such health devices to grow. The Ascendance of Internet: The penetration of the Internet and social media has increased level of knowledge, spreading the word about fertility tracking.

Limitations That Could Restrain Smart Fertility Tracker Market Growth



Technical issues with the app or connectivity problems can disrupt user experience Some trackers require users to input a lot of data, which can be overwhelming and lead to inconsistent use.

Smart Fertility Tracker Market Key Segmentation:

By Utility



Wearable Non-wearable

By Application



Basal Body Temperature-based Trackers

Urinary Luteinizing Hormone-based Trackers

Electrolyte-level-based Trackers Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Store

Offline Store

Non-Wearables Take the Lead: User-Friendly Devices Drive Market Growth

The smart fertility tracker market wearables continue to grow with easy-to-use, non-wearable devices like Daysy - a hormone-free device that predicts ovulation in the female cycle. LH-based trackers - accurate, but low-risk - are another segment. Online stores are the obvious thing right, but then offline streams still have a role to play for those who want some physical interaction with trackers. Based on this, the market is propelled for a new strong uptrend.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter's 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Smart Fertility Tracker Market Segmentation, by Utility

8. Smart Fertility Tracker Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Smart Fertility Tracker Market Segmentation, by Distribution Channel

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Use Case and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

