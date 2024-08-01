(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Temperature Modulation Devices Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Portable Blood/IV Warming Devices, Convective Patient Warming Systems, Conductive Patient Cooling Systems), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. temperature modulation devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing number of surgical procedures and the growing popularity of ambulatory surgeries in the U.S. drive the temperature modulation devices market. These devices are utilized during and after surgery to regulate a patient's body temperature, prevent hypothermia or hyperthermia, and promote optimal surgical outcomes.



Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and neurological conditions is a significant factor contributing to the market growth. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates developing and adopting innovative medical devices, such as temperature modulators, for improved patient care and outcomes.

Continuous technological advancements is a key demand driver for temperature modulation devices in the U.S. Innovations such as advanced cooling systems, precise temperature monitoring capabilities, and improved safety features have enhanced the effectiveness and efficiency of these devices. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting these advanced technologies to improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of care. For instance, in July 2023, ZOLL Medical Corporation announced the signing of an exclusive agreement with BrainCool AB to distribute BrainCool System/IQool System and the IQool System Pads in the U.S. The agreement expands Zoll's temperature management solutions to include surface and intravascular technology options.

U.S. Temperature Modulation Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the convective patient warming systems sector dominated the market with more than 27.9% revenue share in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

This growth of the convective patient warming systems segment can be attributed to advancements in technologies, increasing prevalence of hypothermia, rising number of surgical procedures, and growing focus on patient improvement January 2024, The Surgical Company launched TSC Life, a global medical technology company focused on ICU, OR, and urology. TSC Life results from merging The Surgical Company's business units, focusing on single-use endoscopy and patient temperature management (PTM).

3M

Belmont Medical Technologies

GE Healthcare

BD

ICU Medical

The Surgical Company

Stryker

Gentherm ZOLL Medical Corporation Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered United States



