Advanced Manufacturing Expo 2024 Welcomes Boston Dynamics As A Key Exhibitor And Keynote

August 7th & 8th, 2024

Boston Dynamics, the world-renowned leader in robotics and automation, will be the keynote speaker and a prominent exhibitor at this year's event.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Advanced (AME) is thrilled to announce that Boston Dynamics , the world-renowned leader in robotics and automation, will be the keynote speaker and a prominent exhibitor at this year's event. The Expo will take place on August 7th and 8th at the DeVos Palace in Grand Rapids, Michigan.As a pioneer in robotics innovation, Boston Dynamics has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in automation, creating advanced robots that integrate seamlessly into various industrial applications. Their presence at AME 2024 underscores the growing importance of robotics in the manufacturing sector and offers a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insights from one of the most cutting-edge companies in the field.Keynote Address by Boston Dynamics:On August 8th, Boston Dynamics' Director of Sales & Key Accounts, Caleb Sylvester, will deliver the conference keynote address. The presentation will focus on the latest advancements in robotics technology, its applications in manufacturing, and the future of automated processes. Attendees can expect an in-depth look at how Boston Dynamics' innovations are transforming industries, improving efficiency, and driving growth.Exhibition and Live Demonstrations:In addition to the keynote address, Boston Dynamics will showcase some of their robotic platforms at their exhibition booth. This will include live demonstrations of their groundbreaking robot, Spot, the agile mobile robot that navigates challenging terrains. These demonstrations will provide attendees with a firsthand experience of how these robots operate and can be integrated into manufacturing processes to enhance productivity and safety.About the Advanced Manufacturing ExpoThe Advanced Manufacturing Expo is an annual event, in its ninth year that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the manufacturing sector to explore the latest technologies, trends, and solutions. Specifically addressing manufacturing needs within Automation, Metalworking, MRO/Safety and i4.0 Technology.This year's expo promises to be the most exciting yet, with nearly 300 exhibitors, numerous educational sessions, and networking opportunities designed to inspire and inform.Event Details:● Dates: August 7-8, 2024● Location: DeVos Palace, Grand Rapids, MI● Keynote Address: Caleb Sylvester, Director of Sales & Key Accounts, August 8th, 10:00 AMRegistration and More Information:To register for the Advanced Manufacturing Expo or to learn more about the event schedule, visit .**In person LIVE demonstrations are available for Media.**Media Contact:● Name: Joe Teague● Phone: (616) 2999-7610● Email: ...For more information about Boston Dynamics, visit .Join us at the DeVos Palace this August to witness the future of manufacturing firsthand and engage with the trailblazers of the industry. Don't miss the chance to see how Boston Dynamics is redefining automation and robotics!

