BSF Nabs Indian Tout After Thwarting Infiltration Bid From Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended an Indian tout instrumental in helping Bangladeshi infiltrators cross over the India-Bangladesh border into the country.

The incident was reported from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after the BSF drove back a group of 20-25 Bangladeshis from the Indian territory. A BSF trooper also fired one round after the infiltrators attempted to mob him.

"This incident took place at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday under the jurisdiction of the Ranghat Border Outpost. There was intelligence input regarding a possible attempt by infiltrators to cross over into India through a riverine stretch that is unfenced. The Commander of the 68 Battalion alerted his troops, which spotted a group of 20-25 people gathering on the bank of the Kodalia River, a natural boundary between India and Bangladesh.

"As they attempted to cross the river, the BSF jawans ordered them to retreat. The group did not heed the warning and entered the Indian territory. When one of our jawans rushed forward, the infiltrators - armed with sharp-edged weapons - tried to surround him.

"The jawan was then forced to fire a round at the Bangladeshis who fled across the river. When a search was carried out, a man was found hiding on the Indian side of the river. He attempted to escape but was caught," said A.K. Arya, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF.

The man was taken to the Ranghat BOP where he confessed that he was waiting there to take charge of the infiltrators and take them further inside the Indian territory from where they could disperse and mingle with the people.

The arrested person is a resident of North 24 Parganas.

According to Arya, such infiltration attempts are taking place regularly along the international border under the jurisdiction of the South Bengal Frontier of the BSF.

Jawans are being mobbed and even attacked with lethal weapons and are forced to retaliate with stun grenades, pump action guns, and even rifles to thwart such efforts. Flag meetings are held with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after every such incident but there seems to be no credible action from their side, the DIG said.