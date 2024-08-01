Flynas Invites Experienced Pilots To Join, Gearing Up For More Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, AL-RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- flynas , the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, invites experienced pilots to apply to serve on its growing fleet as the company is moving ahead in its ambitious growth and expansion plan in line with the national objectives in the aviation sector.After doubling its fleet within less than two years and having one of the largest new aircraft orders in the Middle East, the leading LCC is inviting veteran pilots to join flynas cockpit crew corps drawn from a wealth of paths and backgrounds.Qualified candidates should have experience of 5000 hours total flying time, including 2000 hours as a pilot in command (PIC) on jet aircraft weighing more than 27000 kg and 500 hours as a PIC on A320.They must be authorized with GACA / EASA / FAA licenses or equivalent licenses under ICAO, with licenses verified by the issuing authority. ATPL license is also a must. A First-Class Medical Certificate is also required.Ambitious pilots looking to build a solid career with the leading LCC are encouraged to apply through the flynas pilot hiring page: .flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

