Extreme Weather Could Continue Hitting China In August: Forecast

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Aug 1 (IANS) Multiple parts of China may continue to experience harsh weather in August, said Jia Xiaolong, Deputy Head of the National Climate Centre, on Thursday.

Jia told a press that many parts of the country are expected to see more precipitation than the same period of previous years this month and measures should be taken to prevent disasters induced by heavy rainfall.

Two to three typhoons could land in China this month and lash the coastal areas of southern and eastern parts of the country, while possibly also affecting northern regions, he said.

Temperatures in most parts of the country will be close to or above the normal levels for this time of year, according to Jia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Drought might occur in parts of the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River as well as Chongqing Municipality, Jia added, while suggesting that related areas should take measures, including generating artificial precipitation, to ensure crop growth.