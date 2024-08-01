Poco M6 Plus With 108MP Camera Launched In India; Check Out Its Features, Price And Availability

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Poco M6 Plus 5G has a“dual-glass” design and comes in a choice of Ice Silver, Misty Lavender, and Graphite Black. The phone weighs about 205g and boasts of IP53 dust and splash resistance rating.

Poco has launched a new in India.

The Poco M6 line, which now includes the Poco M6 5G and Poco M6 Pro 5G, has expanded with the introduction of the Poco M6 Plus. Up to 8GB of is included with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) processor that powers the smartphone. Its main features include an IP53-rated construction, a 6.79-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display, dual-sided glass design, and more. All the information you want regarding the recently released Poco M6 Plus is provided here.

The phone has a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

A Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage powers the Poco M6 Plus 5G. Furthermore supported is an extra 8GB of virtual Memory. With support for two Android upgrades and four years of security updates, the phone is powered by HyperOS, which is based on Android 14.

With regard to photography capabilities, the Poco M6 Plus 5G has two rear cameras: a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 108-megapixel primary sensor that supports a 3x in-sensor zoom. A 13-megapixel front camera is also included for taking photos and making video calls.

A 5,030mAh battery that supports 33W wired rapid charging powers the gadget. The phone has USB Type-C, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and 5G connection. It also includes an IP53 grade for dust and water protection, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The Poco M3 5G is available in three colours: Graphite Black, Ice Silver, and Misty Lavender. It starts at Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB option, and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,499 in India. The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting at 12 pm IST on August 5.