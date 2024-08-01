Fintech As A Service (Faas) Market Worth $806.9 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR due to the rapid adoption of digitization, rising internet penetration, and widespread use of in countries like India, China, and Indonesia, which have a large customer base. These regions are one of the largest populations, which provides an opportunity for fintech companies for inclusion. The government's support and praise for fintech solutions is being heavily backed up, showing a positive future aspect of growth in the FaaS market. The region also attracts a large number of interests from various sources due to its population and growing demand for digital financial services, mostly among middle-class earning entities. The market is also a rising hub of digital platforms, which further enhances the strong entrepreneurial ecosystem and the fintech landscape.

Top Companies in Fintech as a Service Market:

PayPal (US), Mastercard (US), Fiserv (US), Block (US), Rapyd (UK), Envestnet (US), Upstart (US), Solid Financial (US), FIS (US), Synctera (US), Stripe (US) , Adyen (Netherlands), Dwolla (US), Finastra (UK), Revolut (UK), Fispan (Canada), Nium (Singapore), Airwallex (Australia), Sofi Technologies Inc. (US), Margeta (US), Finx (US), Synapse (US).

