Cetera Welcomes California Coast Credit Union

Cetera Financial Group , the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that California Coast Credit Union* is partnering with Cetera Financial Institutions, a community within Cetera Services, in the management and delivery of its investment program. After an extensive

RFP process, California Coast Credit Union selected Cetera to help grow its investment program, along with three of their financial professionals. Cetera will provide dedicated resources and support to grow Cal Coast Financial Services, California Coast Credit Union's retail investment program, by enhancing the products, services and support provided to the credit union members.

Founded by a group of local teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union stands out as the third-largest credit union, as well as the longest-serving financial institution, in San Diego County. For almost a century, this not-for-profit and member-owned financial institution has remained dedicated to simplifying the lives of members while providing the highest level of service to help them achieve financial prosperity. Today, the credit union serves about 200,000 members with approximately $3.4 billion in assets.

"We are proud to welcome California Coast Credit Union to the Cetera family," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera Investment Services. "Cetera has a proven track record of helping financial institutions improve their investment programs in ways that ultimately benefit their members. We look forward to providing innovative solutions and services to Cal Coast's members and a higher level of support to its financial professionals."



"Cal Coast is committed to supporting the financial wellbeing of our members with free one-on-one financial coaching, workshops, webinars, and more," said California Coast Credit Union President & CEO Todd Lane. "After an extensive RFP process, we decided that Cetera's high touch service and support model provided the best fit to ensure our financial services program is aligned with Cal Coast's vision and commitment to our members."

For more than 40 years, Cetera Financial Institutions has empowered financial institutions to deepen client connections and expand their services with customized support that helps financial professionals meet their clients' full lifecycle needs.

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

About California Coast Credit Union

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With approximately 3.4 billion in assets**, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit

or call (877) 495-1600.

*Investments are not FDIC/NCUSIF insured | May lose value | Not financial institution guaranteed | Not a deposit | Not insured by any federal government agency.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

