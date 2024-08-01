(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Facility Management is estimated at USD 49.6 billion in 2023 to USD 94.8 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% , according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. Organizations are increasingly adopting the facility management solutions, which encompass a wide array of technologies such as building systems, IoT devices, computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), and integrated facility management software. These solutions offer a comprehensive approach to managing facilities. It encompasses space utilization and maintenance scheduling to energy optimization. These factors are driving the growth of the Facility Management Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Facility Management Market "

394 - Tables

51 - Figures

317 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @

Facility Management Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Surge in demand for cloud-based facility management solutions

Rise in demand for facility management solutions integrated with intelligent software

Rise in focus of enterprises to comply with regulatory policies

Increase in adoption of IoT and AI in facility management solutions Growth in inclination to use advanced technologies to maintain sustainability at workplaces

Restraints:

Lack of managerial awareness and standardization

Opportunities:



Growth in trend of outsourcing facility management operations Increase in focus on integrating BIM with facility management solutions

List of Key Companies in Facility Management Market :



IBM Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

CBRE Group, Inc. (US)

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (US)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Nemetschek SE (Germany)

Fortive (US)

Infor Inc. (US) MRI Software LLC (US)

Request Sample Pages @

The rapid pace of technological innovation includes advancements in sensors, data analytics, and cloud computing. It has made facility management solutions more accessible and easier to implement. The ability to gather and analyze data from various sources empowers facility managers to make informed decisions, predict maintenance needs, and proactively address potential issues.

Based on offering, the services segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Facility management services encompass the holistic administration of physical workspaces to ensure their optimal functionality and support for business operations. These services cover a wide spectrum of activities aimed at maintaining the efficiency, safety, and overall quality of the built environment. From managing space allocation and maintenance to implementing security measures and energy-saving practices, facility management services play a crucial role in creating a conducive and productive workplace. Additionally, tasks such as vendor coordination, compliance adherence, and emergency planning contribute to a seamless work environment. Facility management services help organizations across various verticals effectively improve the performance and agility of their facilities which is increasing their demand.

By solution, the facility property management segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

A facility property management solution is a comprehensive software platform designed to streamline and optimize the management of real estate properties and facilities. This solution encompasses a range of tools and features that enable businesses to efficiently oversee every aspect of their property portfolio. From tracking lease agreements and rental payments to managing maintenance schedules, space utilization, and tenant interactions, the solution offers a centralized hub for all property-related activities.

Inquire Before Buying @

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Facility management adoption is rapidly increasing in North America as the region is technologically advanced, and facility managers can optimize their jobs and create a better environment for facility occupants. In North America smart technologies are accelerating every aspect of building automation. In addition, these technologies can find applications in business parks, office spaces, shopping malls, warehouses, and other public spaces.

Get access to the latest updates on Facility Management Companies and Facility Management Industry

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ...