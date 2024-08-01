Bit-Wizards Earns #5 Spot on Top 100 Best Companies List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Walton Beach, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit-Wizards was recently named one of Florida's Best Companies To Work For for its 15th consecutive year. The annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine ranks 100 companies in small, medium, and large employer categories.

"We're so excited to be named to the Florida Trends Best Workplaces list for the 15th year in a row! Our company culture is vital to our success, and we live our core values daily. This recognition shows our team's fantastic work and spirit; we couldn't be more honored."

- Jenni Hunt, Director of Human Resources

To participate, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation for at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

"In today's hyper-competitive labor market, it takes more than good salaries and benefits to attract and keep talent," says Florida Trend Executive Editor Amy Keller. "Looking under the hood, we see that the 'Best Companies To Work For' in Florida maintain an edge by prioritizing culture and creating environments where employees are engaged, feel valued, and can grow. They also strive to balance employee needs with business priorities, baking flexibility, and fun into the workplace. Their examples provide a terrific blueprint for companies seeking to stand out from the pack."

"Pioneers and trend-setters... this year's group of Best Companies To Work For In Florida stand out from their competition," says Florida Trend Publisher David Denor. "Innovative in their thinking, inspirational in their actions, and visionaries in their industries – these companies recruit, retain, and deliver unique workplace environments and employee benefits to keep their staff engaged, involved, and continuing to collaborate. These companies are far from risk-averse and provide a glimpse into future workforce and workplace environments."

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey, and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies .

