KJA Elevates Martin Ouimet To Chief Operating Officer

With over 17 years of dedicated service to KJA, Martin Ouimet has been a driving force in the company's success. His extensive experience includes inspections and audits, development and implementation of national elevator maintenance management programs, as well as engineering and supervision for hundreds of projects ranging from small upgrades to many of the largest and most transformative projects in Canada.

Martin is a Professional Engineer in multiple provinces, an Elevating Device Mechanic (TSSA) and a Qualified Elevator Inspector (NAESA). Martin's active involvement in code and standards committees further underscores his commitment to advancing industry standards and best practices.

“I am honored to step into the role of COO and excited about the opportunities ahead for KJA,” said Martin Ouimet.“KJA is fortunate to have such a talented and committed team, and I look forward to working closely with everyone to continue delivering a high quality of services and outstanding results for our clients.”

In his new role as COO, Martin will oversee all aspects of KJA's consulting operations, including new construction and modernization project supervision, maintenance management program supervision, business development, and client relations. He will also continue his pivotal role in national programs for major real estate and property management firms.

Martin's promotion follows the esteemed tenure of Rob Isabelle, whose global experience and leadership have been instrumental in shaping KJA's success. Rob's contributions to the company, particularly in overseeing major projects and national accounts, have set a high standard of excellence. KJA looks forward to building this legacy under Martin's capable leadership. Rob Isabelle will remain actively involved in his new role as Senior VP.

“KJA has been setting the bar for innovative, best-in-class and client centric solutions for the past 60+ years, and we are thrilled to have Martin taking the helm to continue building this incredible legacy,” said Chip Smith, CEO of ATIS.“Since our unprecedented 3-way merger in December 2022, I have seen Martin's unique capabilities firsthand, and I am beyond excited for the future of our Team, our clients, and the riding public under Martin's leadership. Rob Isabelle is an industry icon, and we are indescribably grateful for all of his contributions over the last 25 years and are very fortunate that he will still be supporting our Team and our clients.”

For more information about KJA and its services, please visit kja.com.

About KJA

KJA is part of The ATIS Group, a global provider of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services. With a reputation for excellence and innovation, The ATIS Group provides expert consulting services for a wide range of projects, including new construction, modernization, and asset management across various sectors.

