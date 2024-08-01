Electronic Warfare Systems Strategic Business Report 2024: Market Remains Hissing Hot With Focus On Warfare Augmentation - Forecast To 2030
Date
8/1/2024 10:16:49 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Warfare Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Electronic Warfare Systems is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the Electronic Warfare Systems market is driven by several factors. The war front-stance of the defense industry on modernization of military capabilities, high uptake of UAVs, and increasing incident of geopolitical conflicts, terrorist attacks and security breaches are driving market growth.
Geopolitical tensions and the modernization of military forces globally are spurring investments in advanced EWS to maintain strategic and tactical advantages. The increasing complexity and proliferation of electronic threats, including advancements in enemy radar and communication technologies, necessitate continuous improvements in EW capabilities.
Government's focus on air defense and radar systems along with high uptake of military robots is buoying the global market. Increasing use of advanced platforms for detecting and intercepting enemy weapons is set to fuel global demand for these systems. Technological advancements along with the resulting transition toward multilayered defense systems are bound to augur well for electronic warfare.
In addition, broader uptake of UAVs, ground surveillance solutions and communication jamming are key factors responsible for growing preference of electronic warfare platforms. These factors, combined with ongoing technological innovations and the evolving nature of electronic warfare, are propelling robust growth in the Electronic Warfare Systems market, ensuring its pivotal role in modern and future combat operations.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Electronic Warfare Systems Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies. Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Electronic Warfare Systems Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electronic Support Capability segment, which is expected to reach US$13.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Electronic Attack Capability segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $4.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 553
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $18.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $27.7 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Electronic Warfare Market Remains Hissing Hot with Focus on Warfare Augmentation Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Electronic Warfare Systems Market Competitive Scenario Electronic Warfare Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Select Innovations & Advancements Global Market Prospects & Outlook COVID-19: A Mix of Blessings & Challenges for Electronic Warfare Market Global EWS Market Having a Blast with Interesting Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis by Capability Analysis by Platform Regional Analysis Electronic Warfare (EW) and Electronic Warfare Systems (EWS): A Prelude EWS by Capability Recent Market Activity Influencer Market Insights
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Electronic Warfare Holds Bright Future with Convergence of Diverse Aspects Technology Trends Shaping the Market for EW Systems AI Integration into EW Systems Unlocks Immense Possibilities ADSR Electronic Warfare Tool, enabled by AI, Deployed by the US Army Improved Microwave and RF Hardware for EW Systems of the Future EW Systems and Radar: Similarities and Differences Importance of Continued Innovation Cannot be Undermined Integrated Electronic Warfare Technologies Propelling Market Growth New Technologies which Developers of EW Systems Must be Aware of Cognitive Electronic Warfare: A Shining Armor & Propeller of Electronic Warfare From an Army of Thousands to an Army of None, the Rise of the Digital Battlefield Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Electronic Warfare Death by Algorithm! Rapid Digitalization is Bringing Us Closer to that Reality Strong Growth in Military & Defense Spending Spurs Opportunities for Electronic Warfare Systems Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Spending on Electronic Warfare Systems Rise in Territorial Conflicts and Border Disputes Necessitate Better Surveillance & Target Identification Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market Soldier Modernization Initiatives Fuel Demand for Electronic Warfare Systems Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for Electronic Warfare Systems Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare Strategies Make C4ISR and EWS the Backbone of Modern Military Operations Advancements in Defense Electronics and Miniaturization of Military Electronics Support Market Growth Growing Use of Sensor-Based Systems in Military Applications Augurs Well for the Market Market Primed to Benefit from the Rising Adoption of High Capability UAVs Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up Demand for Electronic Warfare Systems Growing Role of Unmanned Aircraft Systems for ISR Operations Drives Demand for Electronic Warfare Systems With Unmanned Aircrafts Posing Threat of Terrorism and Smuggling, EO/IR-based Counter-Drone Systems Grow in Prominence Small Sized EO/IR Sensors in Drones for ISR Missions Maritime Boundary Disputes Accentuate Need for ISR Systems Infrared and Thermal Cameras Find Use in ISR Operations Robust Growth of Early Warning Systems to Present Market Opportunities Challenges Facing the Electronic Warfare Industry Aviation Industry Faces Challenges with Handling Deliberate Disruptions Caused by Electronic Warfare Systems
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 147 Featured)
ASELSAN AS BAE Systems Plc Elbit Systems Ltd. ELT Group General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. Hensoldt AG Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Leonardo Electronics US Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation RTX Corporation SAAB AB Thales Group
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Electronic Warfare Systems Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN01082024004107003653ID1108506674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.