Stord Fulfillment Centers Achieve Cgmp Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stord logo

Independent audits confirm 6 of Stord's first party fulfillment centers to exceed the Good Practices requirements.

- Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of StordATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stord , a leader in high-volume fulfillment services and for omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands, announced that 4 more facilities have been certified cGMP, joining 2 previous climate-controlled facilities, for a total of 6 first party locations meeting the FDA and USDA rigorous standards.Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) is the main regulatory standard for ensuring quality manufacturing and handling across a variety of industries, including food and beverage; nutritional supplements; health and beauty; and pharmaceuticals. These standards require strong quality management systems; establishing robust operating procedures and policies; precise lot and batch tracking; comprehensive quality control; facility cleanliness; and more. To ensure compliance, brands must undergo a rigorous third party audit of every location.“GMP certifications are scored on a percentage of conformity, with 80-89% being fair and anything above 90% being good. Stord passed the audit with an A+ rating and a 96-99% conformity score,” said Chaz Green, Head of Operational Excellence at Stord.“GMP certification is not just an empty badge brands can put on its website, it is a critical standard for brands looking to protect its customers.”The audits of Stord's locations in Atlanta, GA; North Haven, CT; Reno, NV; and Las Vegas, NV consisted of reviewing all documentation, policies and procedures around real-world scenarios, as well as the training and quality safety measures in effect. Scenarios like a recall event of an unsafe product highlighted Stord One Warehouse, Stord's warehouse management system (WMS), capability to track every lot and order to communicate effectively with all individuals who received an affected product.The audit also included a two day inspection of the interior and exterior grounds of every fulfillment center. Pest control logs and prevention systems, temperature and humidity logs and mitigation tools, and employee training matrices of every associate across every function were carefully scrutinized during these onsite reviews.To prevent cross-contamination, every cleaning supply was evaluated and every active chemical assessed for compliance. Further protections were enabled through Stord One Warehouse, which reduced the number of surfaces and individuals sensitive products interacted with.“This certification exemplifies Stord's commitment to the highest standards of consumer care and our continued investment in creating a seamless end-to-end commerce enablement platform for brands looking to grow sustainably and safely. Brands can take comfort that their products are properly handled while also reducing operational expenses through parcel and packaging innovations,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord.These certifications come on the heels of Stord's recent acquisition of Pitney Bowes' E-commerce Fulfillment business and center in Hebron, the acquisition of ProPack Logistics , and Stord's expansion into Europe.For more information, visit .About StordStord is the leading commerce enablement provider of fulfillment services and technology that powers seamless checkout and delivery experiences for high-volume mid-market and enterprise brands across all channels. Stord manages over $5 billion of commerce annually through its fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, and operator-built software suite including OMS, Pre- and Post-Purchase, and WMS platforms. With Stord, brands can sell more, save money, and reduce headaches.With Stord, brands can increase cart conversion, improve unit economics, and drive customer loyalty. Stord's end-to-end commerce solutions combine best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment and shipping with leading technology to ensure fast shipping, reliable delivery promises, easy access to more channels, and improved margins on every order.Hundreds of leading DTC and B2B companies like AG1, Native, Tula, American Giant, and more trust Stord to make their supply chains a competitive advantage. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta with facilities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Stord is backed by top-tier investors including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, and Salesforce Ventures.

David Packman

Stord

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube