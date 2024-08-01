(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Dangerfield's Promise" by Terrance Newby: An Eye-Opening Book About Freedom That Puts Readers at the Edge of Their Seats

NEW BERGEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Dangerfield's Promise” by Terrance Newby: An Eye-Opening Book About Freedom That Puts Readers at the Edge of Their SeatsA book that uncovers dark family secrets and the harsh reality of slavery. Dangerfield's Promise by Terrance Newby is the perfect combination of historical events and contemporary fiction combined in one story. This book explores what true freedom really means to two protagonists, Dangerfield Newby and Michael Turner, men living in two different centuries with a meaningful connection between them.Freeing his family from slavery is the challenge facing 19th Century protagonist Dangerfield Newby. Dangerfield, a newly-emancipated black Virginian, wants to buy his wife Harriet and all of his children out of slavery and move them into the free state of Ohio. Harriet's owner refuses to sell Harriet or any of the children. Outraged but powerless, Dangerfield decides to join abolitionist John Brown, who he has met previously during his travels through Ohio. Dangerfield sees John Brown's bold plan to capture the armory in Harpers Ferry and eliminate American slavery as his best option to free his enslaved family. But the insurrection in Harpers Ferry is quickly put down, and Dangerfield is the first of Brown's men killed in the raid, shot down in an alley as he flees the approaching army. He carries letters from Harriet in his pocket when he dies.Fictional protagonist Michael Turner is a brilliant black surgeon who embodies the late 20th Century American dream. But his success has come at a high price. He is estranged from his family - he regards them as lacking ambition and innate talent. And his family views him as aloof, arrogant, and neglectful of his responsibilities to his family and the Black community. After Turner's dying grandmother tells him that he may be distantly related to Dangerfield Newby, he begins to research this possible link with history, and in the process, uncovers dark family secrets unknown to anyone living.With elements of magical realism and psychology, the author takes readers on a thrilling ride, with hair-raising ghost appearances and intriguing visions that inspire readers to contemplate what each of the main characters encounters. A satisfying blend of literary history and contemporary concerns, this book is definitely worth reading for fans of classical historical narrative books.Order a copy of Terrance Newby's“Dangerfield's Promise” today on Amazon .Editorial Reviews“This remarkable story about the inhumane act of slavery will inspire readers to question the practices they view as normal but future generations might find equally deplorable. Dangerfield's Promise is so lifelike and emotional that it helped me appreciate how far humanity has come-even though there's still much room for improvement. Terrance had better make it a series because I want more!”Seattle Book Review“Dangerfield's Promise by Terrance Newby is part Historical Fiction mixed with a transformative journey of self-discovery. Destiny forms a crucial part of Dangerfield's and Turner's lives, especially when it comes to each man reaching a fork in the road: Dangerfield in joining the abolitionist fray and whether Turner relinquishes his investigative journey. The splitting of the narrative between past and present makes this excellent book no less compelling. A moving and wonderful book."Manhattan Book Review“Dangerfield's Promise should reach a wide audience that looks for extraordinary black literature that juxtaposes historical precedent with life-changing present-day events. Its literary and historical roots are powerfully wrought and highly recommended not just for individual reading, but for discussion groups that consider the nature of black history.”Midwest Book Review“A must-read for fans of historical fiction, this novel weave together elements of adventure, romance, determination, and a fight for justice, creating an unforgettable tale that leaves a lasting impression. Join Turner in discovering the truth about Dangerfield's past and experiencing the power of love, family, and the fight for freedom in this attention-grabbing novel.”Chicago Book ReviewCustomer Reviews“Researched, poignant and compelling, Newby provides a remarkable insight into both a pivotal moment in American history and anguish of slavery.” – Minnesota Mom, Amazon Customer“Shuttling back and forth between the life of a contemporary Black professional and his long-ago enslaved ancestor, Dangerfield's Promise is a gripping thriller cast from the violent and bitter material of American history. Newby imagines the 19th century American south vividly and with amazing detail. The novel moves along at a great pace, while at the same time showing us the impossibility of ever really escaping our history. A wonderful book.” – Chris Kraus“The skill of the author in weaving together two narratives set more than a century apart is exceptional. Each of the joined stories stands tall on its own but they lend urgency and resonance to each other in ways that make both richer. The sometimes harrowing, sometimes bittersweet ways in which historical events echo in modern life feels inevitable yet unexpected and insightful. Dangerfield's Promise is a unique contribution to historical and contemporary fiction and makes me eager for the author's next novel.”– Loren Taylor

