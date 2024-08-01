Team Pickleball Launches Soon With Eco-Friendly, High-Performance Pickleball Gear

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Team Pickleball is serving up sustainability and versatility to pickleball players with a new wave of performance products.

- Blake Hemmerling, Founder

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Team Pickleball, a fresh brand dedicated to creating eco-friendly, high-performance gear to enhance the pickleball experience, announces it's launching soon. Founded by Blake and Melanie, a dynamic husband-and-wife duo passionate about pickleball, Team Pickleball is set to transform the pickleball gear landscape with its innovative products that go beyond the court.

Introducing the RePlay Pickleball Bag and Backpack

The inaugural products from Team Pickleball include the RePlay Pickleball Bag and the RePlay Pickleball Backpack, thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of players at all levels. These products combine sustainability, functionality, and style, ensuring these bags are perfect for both on and off the pickleball court.

RePlay Pickleball Bag: Featuring a fully recycled exterior and interior fabric, this bag provides everyday durability. A large main opening offers easy access to your belongings, with two padded paddle slots and a generous pocket to store your pickleballs. Two sturdy built-in swivel hooks allow you to hang your bag on a fence, a feature every pickleball player will appreciate.

RePlay Pickleball Backpack: Designed with the same fully recycled exterior and interior fabrics, this backpack gives players a robust on-the-go option. With padded paddle slots, a large pocket for pickleballs, and side pockets for your water bottles, this backpack keeps everything you need close by. It also includes a tuck-away swivel hook, perfect for hanging your backpack off the ground.

Commitment to Sustainability

Team Pickleball is dedicated to lowering its impact on the planet and promoting sustainable practices. Their "Protect Our PlayTM" initiative drives the brand's focus on sustainability, lowering their impact on the earth and promoting play for players of all ages. Their RePlay line is designed using recycled materials and aims to reduce its carbon footprint while enhancing the pickleball experience. Taking their sustainability efforts a step further, they will offer carbon-neutral shipping on all online orders, utilizing high-quality carbon offsets like direct air capture or mineralization.

About Team Pickleball

Blake and Melanie founded Team Pickleball out of their shared love for the sport and a vision to create a brand that promotes the spirit of play, community, and sustainability. "We believe that play is powerful. It promotes wellness, boosts joy, and fosters community," said Blake, co-founder of Team Pickleball. "Our goal is to encourage that sense of play through thoughtful pickleball gear that enhances the pickleball experience while also being conscious about our impact on the earth."

Join the Team

Team Pickleball is all about community, encouraging all pickleballers to“Join the Team.” With The Playbook blog and pickleball interviews on YouTube, there are many reasons to connect to the brand regardless of their products. You can also connect with them on Instagram and TikTok with their handle @teampickleball and learn more at

