Field Squared Secures Innovative Technology Patent, Enhancing Efficiency And Customization For Field Service Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Field Squared Mobile Data Capture Smart Forms

Field Squared secures patent for an innovative system for constructing and displaying forms and documents through a client-side user interface.

- Christopher James Camut, CEO of Field SquaredCASTLE ROCK, CO, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Field Squared, the industry-leading field service provider, is thrilled to announce the granting of a new patent for its cutting-edge system and method for constructing and displaying a variety of forms and documents through a client-side user interface. This patent underscores Field Squared's commitment to pioneering technology solutions that enhance efficiency and customization for field service professionals.The patented invention is a breakthrough in the construction and display of forms and documents with corresponding database entries, accessed through a highly customizable client-side user interface. Unlike traditional systems, this innovation eliminates the need for server-side relational data structures such as XML key pairs, significantly simplifying the process for end users.“Our new system revolutionizes how users interact with data, offering unparalleled flexibility and customization,” said Christopher James Camut, CEO of Field Squared.“This patent underlines our commitment to developing innovative field service management technology that streamlines operations and empowers our users.”Key Features of the Patent Invention:.Customized Client-Side User Interface: Users can access and interact with data through a personalized interface that meets their specific needs without the complexity of server-side coding or database management..Server Load Reduction: By shifting organizational burdens to client-side devices, the invention alleviates strain on application infrastructure, enhancing overall system performance..Versatile Document Construction: The system allows for creating various forms and documents, including linked documents within a document, offering a dynamic and integrated approach to data management..User-Specific Templates: Different user groups, such as field service operations managers and field service teams, can utilize unique document templates tailored to their requirements while maintaining data accessibility and interaction consistency for other users.The invention is particularly advantageous for field service operations managers and field service teams for field data capture , who can now access relevant database entries, such as work orders, asset information, and maintenance records, through a user-friendly interface that constructs the necessary documents or forms without requiring coding expertise. This high degree of customization ensures that users can efficiently retrieve and utilize information in a way that best suits their operational needs.About Field Squared:Field Squared is a leading provider of field service management solutions, offering a comprehensive platform that automates and streamlines field operations. From advanced scheduling to mobile workforce management, Field Squared's innovative technology empowers businesses to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.About the Patent:Ref: US 11,966,554B2Assignee: FIELD SQUARED, INC., Highlands Ranch, CO(US)

Albert Ross

Field Squared

+1 855-505-2824

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Field Squared in 60 seconds