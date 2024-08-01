(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

American Lung Association & Protect Environmental Expand Partnership & Free Radon Testing to End Radon-induced Cancer

- said Deb Brown, chief mission officer for the American Lung Association. LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Lung Association and Protect Environmental, a national leader in environmental consulting and construction focusing on radon and vapor intrusion management, today announced the expansion of their partnership to raise awareness surrounding indoor environmental health risks and provide access to free radon testing to increase awareness about the second leading cause of lung cancer.This year, to increase access to radon testing, the American Lung Association and Protect Environmental have partnered with RAdata Analytical Lab to provide free radon test kits to homeowners in select communities across our country. In addition to free testing, Protect Environmental's innovative National Radon Risk Search TM tool helps users learn the average known radon risk in their community and how it impacts lung health based on results reported to the CDC and the company's internal testing data.In recent studies, scientists found lung cancer case counts are on the rise among young women and non-smokers. Radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, second overall only to smoking. Along with encouraging awareness through testing, the partnership will focus on providing proactive education to support the prevention of radon-induced lung cancer in our communities to reverse this deadly trend.“Lung advocates like the American Lung Association and radon professionals have promoted the need to test all buildings for years, but most places in the country remain dangerously undertested, leaving millions at risk of contracting lung cancer from simply breathing in the spaces they live, work and learn,” said Deb Brown, chief mission officer for the American Lung Association.“We are pleased to call Protect Environmental our partners as we work together to continue to advance our mutual missions. Providing unprecedented access to free radon testing proves their commitment to creating healthy, safe, and sustainable communities.”“The American Lung Association has been a long-time friend of Protect Environmental. This year, we are excited to expand our relationship and eliminate cost barriers to safe indoor air by making radon testing available to more families,” said Kyle Hoylman, chief executive officer of Protect Environmental and a member of the American Lung Association's Local Leadership Board in Kentucky.“Joining forces with the leading lung health advocate will amplify our efforts to increase awareness about the dangers of radon gas exposure, with the ultimate goal of saving lives by preventing radon-induced lung cancer.”Radon is the leading cause of environmental cancer mortality and claims more than 21,000 American lives each year. Dangerous levels have been found in every state, and any building can contain this invisible cancer-causing gas. Exposure is preventable, but it starts with a test.About the American Lung AssociationThe American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung/events.This year, the American Lung Association is celebrating 120 years! Join us in our journey to champion lung health and help us celebrate 120 Years of Impact. Donate today at Lung/donate.RAdata Analytical LabRadata Analytical Lab is a full-service radon and drinking water laboratory. With the capacity to provide radon test kits and analyze results nationwide, the Radon Lab maintains NJDEP, NRPP, and OQA certifications (OQA # 14006). The Water Lab maintains NJDEP and OQA accreditation for laboratory service and the VSWS Operator License with the NJ DEP Bureau of Safe Drinking Water. Located in Flanders, New Jersey, RAdata Analytical Lab is one of the few that hold a PFAS testing accreditation with the state and expects to receive the national certification soon. Formerly RAdata, the operation joined the portfolio of Protect Environmental companies, with the mitigation and treatment services continuing to operate as Protect Environmental. For more information, call 973-927-6920 or click on . To request a free radon test kit, visit freeradontestkit.About Protect EnvironmentalProtect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 38 years and more than 250,000 completed projects in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking to build and maintain healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments. Join our rapidly expanding team, apply today. For more information, call 502-221-3373 or click on .-xxxx-

