Pourmybeer & Gotab Transform Draft Beverage Service With Revolutionary Web App QR Code Feature

- Tim McLaughlin, CEO and Co-Founder of GoTabAMBLER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PourMyBeer , the leading provider of self-pour beverage systems, and GoTab, a top restaurant commerce platform, have announced a revolutionary new feature in their ongoing partnership. This new development introduces an innovative web app QR code system designed to enhance customer interaction and operational efficiency across the hospitality industry.PourMyBeer has transformed beverage service by allowing patrons to pour their own drinks, enhancing the enjoyment and personalization of their beverage experience. GoTab's comprehensive commerce platform integrates seamlessly, allowing guests full control over their dining and drinking experiences, minimizing wait times, and reducing operational costs.The new QR code feature merges GoTab's advanced POS capabilities with PourMyBeer's self-pour technology, creating a powerful solution for hospitality businesses. Customers can now use their mobile devices to scan a QR code within the GoTab web app, instantly open a tab, and after a quick age verification, enjoy their self-pour experience. This feature can work alongside the existing RFID functionality to include QR codes, maintaining security with ongoing authorization checks.Key Benefits of the Integration Include:- Customer Convenience: Customers enjoy quick tab setup with QR codes, bypassing the need to stand in line for staff-assisted check-in.- Cost Efficiency: Venues save on the cost of RFID cards and reduce the labor needed for card activation.- Secure Transactions: Ongoing authorization checks each time a guest pours to protect against unpaid tabs.- Streamline Inventory: Product synchronization to simplify inventory tracking and management.- Eliminate Guest Checkout Lines and Wait Times: GoTab's integration requires only one terminal for check-ins and check-outs, speeding up operations and eliminating lines."Simplifying hospitality and making it easier for owners & operators to run their businesses more profitably is a north star for GoTab and PourMyBeer. The fact that a guest can open a tab and pour a drink with the QR code on their phone is something we're very excited about bringing to market with Tim and his team," said Josh Goodman, Founder & CEO of PourMyBeer.Tim McLaughlin, CEO and Co-Founder of GoTab, added, "This collaboration is about more than just technology; it's about creating a seamless and enjoyable customer experience that also drives business success."PourMyBeer is the only provider on the market to offer this innovative feature, setting itself apart in the industry.Contact PourMyBeer at (312) 416-9989 or ... to learn more about this new feature and how it can transform your business. For more information on the integration, visit .About PourMyBeer:Established in 2013, PourMyBeer is the global leader in self-pour beverage technology, transforming how beverages are served in restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and more. Customers are empowered to pour their own beverages, resulting in an interactive and efficient experience. With operators spanning 43 U.S. states and 29 countries, the company has captivated over 10 million customers and more than 12,000 connected taps in service worldwide. Having processed over 403 million ounces, PourMyBeer proves its widespread appeal and the successful global adoption of its technology. PourMyBeer drives significant revenue growth for businesses, evidenced by processing over $60,000,000 in revenues. It addresses key industry challenges by reducing waste and improving operational efficiency, marking a significant step forward in the hospitality sector. To explore more about PourMyBeer and its game-changing solutions, visit .About GoTab:GoTab, Inc. is more than a Point-of-Sale (POS) for hospitality businesses. The platform helps restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and other venues improve the guest experience and address substantial inefficiencies that continue to plague the hospitality and retail industry. Featuring a sophisticated POS that can optionally integrate with other popular POS and property management systems (PMS), GoTab also includes a robust bar and kitchen display system (KDS) with integrated two-way messaging to optimize operations and delivery. GoTab's platform empowers every guest and staff member to make the most sensible, convenient choices for their scenario while maintaining appropriate controls. Through its suite of flexible tools, GoTab creates measurable benefits for its operators, driving increased spend while reducing costs and contributing to the bottom line. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $500M in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually with operations across 39 U.S. states, Canada and growing. For more information, request a demo or learn more at .

