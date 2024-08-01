Black Château Enterprises Aligns With Writercon 2024, Presenting Speakers And Sponsoring Luncheon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Desireé DuffyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Château Enterprises, the parent company to three award-winning bookish brands, proudly aligns with WriterCon 2024, set to take place in Oklahoma City from August 30 to September 2 over Labor Day weekend. This strategic collaboration underscores Black Château's commitment to supporting writers and encouraging literary excellence.WriterCon is an annual conclave organized by bestselling author and publisher William Bernhardt. The event provides writers of all genres and experience levels with comprehensive workshops, panels, and networking opportunities. Known for its robust programming and supportive community, WriterCon is considered a must-attend event for anyone serious about advancing their writing career.Black Château, the marketing and public relations arm of Black Château Enterprises, and its sister company Books That Make You, which is a Webby-Award winning brand for booklovers, sponsor the luncheon on Friday, providing a prime opportunity for networking and collaboration among attendees.As part of the programming over the three-day event, Desireé Duffy, Founder of Black Château Enterprises, and Dave Duffy, Head of Operations, will lead several insightful sessions, including:SEO, Keyword Research, and Amazon Optimization DemystifiedEvent Horizon: How to Excel at Author EventsWhy Editorial Book Reviews MatterScam Alert: Writers Beware-You're a TargetRoundtable Discussion: Author Marketing StrategiesAdditionally, Scott Ryan from Fayetteville Media Press, an associate of Black Château, will present“Art Isn't Easy: Putting Together a Book That Balances Passion with the Market.”William Bernhardt, the organizer of WriterCon, says,“WriterCon has always been about bringing together the best minds in writing and publishing. This year, with the support of Black Château, we are able to offer even more valuable insights and opportunities for our attendees.”WriterCon features an impressive lineup of special guests, including #1“New York Times” bestseller Aprilynne Pike, best-selling romantasy author Kimberly Lemming, head game writer for“Star Trek: Resurgence” Dan Martin, and author of the Christian historical romance novel“Of Love and Treason” Jamie Ogle. These distinguished guests, along with over 60 other speakers, literary agents, and publishers will share their knowledge and experiences.Desireé Duffy expresses her enthusiasm about the event, stating,“We look forward to returning for our fourth year in a row, and seeing many familiar faces as well as new ones. Mr. Bernhardt and his team produce one the highest-quality writers conferences available to the writing community, and we are proud to align with this incredible organization.”Attendees can look forward to pitching opportunities, breakout sessions, keynotes, roundtables, contests, and a vendor area where they can learn more about Black Château Enterprise's family of brands, as well as other firms. For more information about WriterCon 2024 and registration details, visit the WriterCon website . Attendees can also enjoy a $50 discount on any WriterCon registration using the offer code DD50.About Black Château Enterprises:Black Château Enterprises is an award-winning company that houses three brands. The Black Château marketing and public relations firm specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world implementing a full spectrum of services. Black Château's sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. Black Château created and biannually produces The BookFest®, an online bookish adventure for readers and writers. Black Château is a virtual company. Born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company's motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit Black Château Enterprises , Books That Make You, and The BookFest websites for more information.About WriterCon:WriterCon is an annual conclave in Oklahoma City that offers a rich array of workshops, panels, and networking opportunities for writers of all genres and experience levels. It aims to foster community, provide education, and support the creative endeavors of writers from around the globe. First held in 2007, it has grown to include writing retreats and cruises in addition to the annual flagship event. For more information, visit WriterCon.

