Azerbaijani Judoka Shines At Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) has been crowned
Olympic champion at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, securing
the first Gold medal for his country, Azernews
reports.
Heydarov entered the competition in the 1/8 finals, where he
defeated Tohar Butbul (Israel). He also left no chances for Arthur
Margelidon (Canada) in the quarterfinals and Akil Gjakova (Kosovo)
in the semifinals.
It should be noted that Paris 2024 is the first olympics in
Hidayat Heydarov's career.
In recognition of our judoka's outstanding performance,
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva
congratulated Hidayat Heydarov on his Olympic triumph.
The head of state and the First Lady congratulated Hidayat
Heydarov on his brilliant victory in the judo competitions of the
Olympic Games and wished him continued success in his future sports
activities.
Hidayat Heydarov expressed his gratitude to the head of state
and the First Lady for their phone call and sincere
congratulations, emphasizing that he was proud that the National
Flag of Azerbaijan was raised and the National Anthem was played at
the Olympics. Hidayat Heydarov said that he would continue to spare
no effort to achieve new successes.
Following his victory at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games,
Hidayat Heydarov said that he would do his best to repeat his
success in Los Angeles in 2028.
"I added Olympic gold to my collection. I felt the support of
the whole country, but especially my family. I know that they were
watching, and that means a lot to me. This is a victory for
Azerbaijan. I will do my best to repeat the success in Los Angeles
in 2028. We are the sons of a Victorious Nation," the judoka
said.
The Azerbaijani judoka's victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics also
served as an inspiration to aspiring judokas and sports enthusiasts
across the country.
After Heydarov's triumph at the Olympics, International Judo
Federation (IJF) announced that the Azerbaijani judoka will be
honored with an Olympic gold patch.
At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is proudly represented by a
total of 48 athletes across 15 sports, competing in 17
programs.
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games showcase a diverse range of
sporting programs, including football, tennis, boxing, cycling,
gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing,
taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the
debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.
Paris has become only the second city, after London, to host the
Summer Olympics three times.
The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games will run until August 11,
2024.
