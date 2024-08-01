New Product Safety Recalls
Date
8/1/2024 10:01:52 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .
Beberoad Love New Moon travel Bassinets Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Violation of federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Sold by Beberoadlove
Papablic Infant Swings Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Imported by Shenzhen Two Pony
Peace industry Group Recalls Youth All-Terrain vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Regulations
Origin 21 Wall Mirrors Sold Exclusively at Lowe's Stores Recalled Due to Laceration and Impact Hazards; Manufactured by Huahong Art Home Shares
Attom Tech Recalls LED Light-up Jelly Ring Toys Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon
ECHO Recalls Gas-Powered Backpack Blowers Due to Fire Hazard
Mattress Pads Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Pad Flammability Regulation; Manufactured by Avocado Mattress
RH Baby & Child Recalls Jeune French Contemporary Upholstered Panel Cribs Due to Choking Hazard
Brompton Bicycle Recalls Brompton T-Line Foldable Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts .
- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram @USCPSC
and Twitter @USCPSC .
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist .
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
MENAFN01082024003732001241ID1108506560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.