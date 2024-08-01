CA Candidate For Governor Sharifah Hardie Hosts A Conversation On Unity, Love, And Political Engagement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1 Me Sunday Business Brunch

Candidate for Governor 2026 Sharifah Hardie

Candidate for CA Governor Sharifah Hardie invites the public to join her at the 1 ME Sunday Business Brunch

- Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor 2026LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sharifah Hardie , a passionate advocate for unity and positive change, invites the public to join her at "1 ME Presents: The Sunday Business Brunch." This free event is catered by the Wright Way Catering and will be held on Sunday, August 4th, from 11 AM - 4 PM at Hotel Current, 5325 CA-1, Long Beach, CA 90804.Sharifah Hardie, author of the newly released book Path to Politics: How to Run for Political Office and Make a Difference ( ), is committed to fostering an inclusive and loving community. She believes in the power of free expression and is dedicated to ensuring that all voices, especially those from marginalized communities, are heard and respected."I want the people of California to know that I stand for love, unity, and the free expression of all individuals," said Hardie. "My priority is to uplift the community and ensure that our needs and voices are not forgotten. This event is an opportunity for people to get to know me, share their concerns, and learn how we can work together to create a brighter future for everyone."The Sunday Business Brunch offers a unique opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful dialogue, network with local leaders, and learn more about Hardie's vision for California. As she prepares for her run for Governor in 2026, Hardie is eager to connect with community members and discuss how they can be more involved in the political process.Event Details:.Date: Sunday, August 4th.Time: 11 AM - 4 PM.Location: Hotel Current, 5325 CA-1, Long Beach, CA 90804.Admission: FreeJoin Sharifah Hardie at this event to share your thoughts, ask questions, and be part of a movement for positive change in California. Together, we can build a state that prioritizes love, unity, and the well-being of all its citizens.For more information, interviews, or to support Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026, please visit or contact (562) 822-0965

Sharifah Hardie

Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor 2026

+1 562-822-0965

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram