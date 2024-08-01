ETEA and Tripoli Chamber of Commerce Sign Agreement to Empower Lebanese Youth

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, Tripoli, Lebanon – 31 July 2024, Education Training & Employment Australia (ETEA), a leading vocational and education organization in Australia, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture of Tripoli & North Lebanon. This agreement, currently in the making, marks a significant milestone in ETEA’s mission to expand its global footprint and support the professional development of Lebanese youth.

The collaboration holds immense importance for the Lebanese youth and society, as it provides access to high-quality vocational training and educational programs accredited in Australia. These programs will offer students the opportunity to earn certificates and diplomas recognized not only in Australia but also in Commonwealth countries, significantly enhancing their job prospects and contributing to societal advancement.

ETEA is renowned for its high-quality, accredited vocational training programs, which equip individuals with the necessary skills to succeed in their chosen fields. The partnership with the Chamber of Commerce will enable ETEA to deliver tailored courses that meet the specific needs of the Lebanese job market, including areas such as business, healthcare, leadership, and community services. This focus aligns with ETEA’s commitment to supporting community services and mental health programs, ensuring a holistic approach to education and professional development.

“ETEA’s expansion into Lebanon through this collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture of Tripoli & North Lebanon is a significant step towards our goal of providing world-class vocational training to a broader audience,” said Alan Hickling OAM, Chairman of Heidelberg Corporate Group at ETEA. “This partnership will open new avenues for Lebanese youth, equipping them with internationally recognized qualifications that will enhance their employability not just in Lebanon, but across the Commonwealth. We are committed to supporting the professional growth of young people in Lebanon and helping them achieve their career aspirations.”

Vocational training has a transformative impact on individuals and economies. By equipping new and existing industry professionals with practical skills that are directly applicable to their jobs, vocational education enhances employability, productivity, and job satisfaction. This collaboration aims to provide Lebanese youth with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive global job market, thus fostering societal growth and development.

ETEA’s programs are accredited by the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA), ensuring that the qualifications carry international recognition and are always current. This global recognition is critical for the Lebanese workforce, providing credibility and flexibility in the global job market. Moreover, the local adaptation of programs ensures that they are relevant to the specific needs and challenges of the region.

As ETEA continues to expand its presence in Lebanon, the organization remains committed to delivering exceptional value through its vocational training programs. The institution’s focus on practical, industry-relevant education will be crucial in supporting Lebanon's economic development and human capital growth.







