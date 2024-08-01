HBKU CIS Professor Analyzes France's Ban on Hijab for its Olympic Athletes

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) “The decision by France’s Ministry of Sports to exclude sprinter Sounkamba Sylla from the opening ceremony of the Olympics because of her personal choice to wear the hijab is a flagrant violation of both freedom of expression and religion. The continued discriminatory practices by the French government against Muslim women who honor their religious dress code is a disgrace, as it conflicts with the universally accepted principle of religious freedom.



France is the only country in the World that continues to limit the freedom of religion of its Muslim citizens. The ban on wearing the hijab in public spaces goes against the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which guarantees freedom of religion for all peoples. It is about time that the French government respects the human rights of Muslim women and enacts legislation that outlaws discriminatory practices that violate religious freedom and freedom of expression. This should explicitly assert the right of all people to follow their religious teaching, including any outfit required by their religious tradition.”







