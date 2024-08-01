Hefth Alneama Society Educates Employees on Reducing Food Waste and Fresh Ingredients Management in Collaboration with N'ovo

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama – 31 July 2024: Hefth Alneama Society is pleased to announce its collaboration with N’ovo in hosting an educational workshop titled "Reducing Food Waste and Fresh Ingredients Management." This workshop is designed specifically for the employees of Hefth Alneama Society, reflecting our commitment to promoting sustainable practices and enhancing our operational efficiency.

The workshop, led by N'ovo's Head Chef Vishy, aimed to equip our employees with practical strategies for reducing food waste and managing fresh ingredients more effectively. The training covered essential topics such as proper storage techniques, understanding expiration dates, meal planning, and inventory management.

Chef Vishy shared his extensive expertise, offering valuable tips such as using vegetable scraps for stocks and broths and opting for reusable storage solutions. The hands-on demonstrations and practical approach provided our employees with actionable insights that can be directly applied in our daily operations, fostering a culture of conscious consumption within the organization.

Mr. Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, CEO of Hefth Alneama Society, emphasized the importance of this training: "At Hefth Alneama Society, we are dedicated to enhancing the skills and knowledge of our employees to better serve our community. This workshop with N'ovo aligns perfectly with our mission to combat food waste and ensure food security through education and sustainable practices. We are grateful to N'ovo for this collaboration and look forward to further initiatives that support our goals."

Fahad Al Zain, Director of N'ovo, highlighted the impact of the initiative: "This collaboration reflects N'ovo's commitment to sustainability and community education. By empowering the employees of Hefth Alneama Society with practical knowledge and strategies, we aim to foster a culture of conscious consumption and environmental responsibility. We look forward to continuing this journey and hosting more workshops that contribute to a sustainable future."

Hefth Alneama Society plans to continue partnering with organizations like N'ovo to host workshops and educational events as part of its commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability. These initiatives aim to inspire a more sustainable future and equip individuals with the tools to make a positive impact on the environment.





