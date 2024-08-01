AURAK launches Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence Center, as AI set to become a dominant job creator

(MENAFN- Communicate Gulf) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has launched the Advanced and Artificial Intelligence Center (ATAIC), an innovative Information and Communications (ICT) research center operating under the School of Engineering and Computing. The launch of this center occurs against the backdrop of AI becoming the dominant job creator globally.

This is a significant development when viewed against the findings of the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs survey (2023) which revealed that nearly half (49%) of the companies surveyed were keen to adopt AI to create jobs, in contrast to the 23% of respondents who expect it to displace jobs.

The Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence Center at AURAK is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with advanced technology and tools, including high-performance computing clusters, AI workstations, robotics kits, and IoT devices. With an investment of AED 5 million, the lab meets the highest standards for research and education in AI and Data Science. It provides faculty and students with cutting-edge resources, enhancing their learning experience and enabling innovative research.

The primary aim of the ATAIC is to foster excellence in AI and ICT education and innovation, focusing on addressing national challenges in this area. The center embraces a range of activities, including research and development, business incubation, training programs for schools and other community entities, all unified under the umbrella of ICT. It carries in its ambit key pillars such as Space Engineering, Cyber Security, IOT, VR, AI and Image Processing.

The UAE Telecommunication and Regulatory Authority's ICT Fund is providing support to ATAIC's mission to advance AURAK's objective of becoming a leading educational and innovation hub.

“It is clear that AI is set to dominate every aspect of life, more so the job market. In just a short span, AI has had a profound impact on every aspect of life,” said Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of AURAK. “We believe that universities need to be the prime movers in molding graduates who are in sync with the altered landscape through forward-looking initiatives and curriculum reset. Our Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence Center represents a response to the need for integrating AI in every aspect of tertiary education.”

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success, and Provost, AURAK, noted: “AURAK is happy to lead from the front by opening the Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence Center on campus. Interactions with our students and feedback from the local industry have made it obvious to us that we need to launch these sorts of initiatives in order to boost the employability of our graduates.”

The WEF report says that the demand for AI-linked roles such as data scientists, big data specialists and business intelligence analysts is expected to swell by 30 to 35% in the coming five years. The findings also indicate that the field of AI and big data is the number one skills priority for companies with more than 50,000 employees, beating out 25 other skill clusters.

The launch of ATAIC also ties in with the UAE’s National AI Strategy which has set the goal of transforming the nation from ‘AI ready’ to ‘AI leader.’ The UAE has a vision to become one of the AI heavyweights by 2031, generating up to AED 335 billion in extra growth. Currently, the U.S. and China are the world’s undisputed leaders in this sector.

AURAK already runs programs in AI and ICT, including Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering. Also, students enrolled in Architecture, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Civil and Infrastructure Engineering programs now have the unique opportunity to enhance their education by minoring in Artificial Intelligence.





